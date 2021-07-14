INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ALTA, ONEM, SYKE, QADA; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:



Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONEM) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Iora Health. Under the terms of the merger, 1Life Healthcare will acquire Iora Health in an all-stock transaction. Upon closing, 1Life Healthcare shareholders are expected to own approximately 73.25% of the combined company. If you are a 1Life Healthcare shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYKE) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sitel Group for $54.00 per share. If you are a Sykes shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ: QADA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Thoma Bravo for $87.50 in cash per share of QAD Class A Common Stock or QAD Class B Common Stock. If you are a QAD shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

