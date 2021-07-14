$195k Settlement Reached in Suit Against Off-Duty Officer who Drew Gun on Teen in Skate Park by Attorneys Eric Traut and Connor Traut

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following a high-profile incident where an off-duty officer pulled his gun on a teen at a skate park, attorneys Eric Traut and Connor Traut have reached a settlement of $195k agreed to at the July 13 Orange County Board of Supervisors closed session in Santa Ana.



The Deputy’s conflict with the teen in 2019 at Ralphs [sic] Skate Court in San Clemente was caught on video. [video: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7584409/Off-duty-deputy-pulls-gun-teens-skate-park-playing-loud-music.html ]

The original complaint was against a Sherriff’s Deputy, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the County of Orange for negligence, assault, civil rights violations and emotional distress. [Filing: https://www.dropbox.com/s/1zgnzji6dyoi3y8/Chance%20Complaint.pdf?dl=0]

Says Eric Traut of the agreement, “The family is pleased that this chapter in their son’s life has come to an end and that some justice was served.”

Having tried over 100 civil jury trials, attorney Eric Traut successfully represents people who have been personally injured by violence and threats of violence. He served as one of the attorneys representing the families of victims of the infamous “Seal Beach Shootings” in 2011 committed by Scott DeKraai.

