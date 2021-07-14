Caregiver Action Network Announces New Digital Tool for Caregivers of Loved Ones With Dementia

Washington, DC, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caregivers of loved ones with dementia are about to get more help thanks to Caregiver Action Network (CAN). CAN is launching a new digital tool, Lighting Your Way: Dealing With the Behavioral Symptoms of Your Loved One’s Dementia, to help caregivers better understand some of the symptoms that can accompany dementia and what can be done about them.

When a loved one is diagnosed with dementia, certain symptoms are expected—like forgetfulness, confusion, and memory loss. But there is another type of symptoms—behavioral and psychological—that are not as well known. Symptoms like agitation, aggression, paranoia, hallucinations, delusions, and changes in sleep habits and appetite can be unexpected and are sometimes more alarming.

“Being the caregiver for a loved one with dementia can bring a sense of helplessness and leave you feeling confused and upset,” said John Schall, Chief Executive Officer of CAN. “We are hoping that this tool will help you become more knowledgeable about some of the lesser-known symptoms of dementia so you can be less stressed and worried and have more time to enjoy with your loved one.”

Lighting Your Way: Dealing With the Behavioral Symptoms of Your Loved One’s Dementia provides information specifically tailored to family caregivers of those diagnosed with dementia in five sections.

What to Expect explains the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia.

explains the behavioral and psychological symptoms of dementia. Your Loved One’s Symptoms describes the different types of behavioral changes your loved one may exhibit and what conditions other than dementia could possibly be the cause.

describes the different types of behavioral changes your loved one may exhibit and what conditions other than dementia could possibly be the cause. What to Tell the Doctor lays out the type of information that needs to be reported to your loved one’s doctor, some possible treatment, and the different people on the healthcare team.

lays out the type of information that needs to be reported to your loved one’s doctor, some possible treatment, and the different people on the healthcare team. How You Can Help at Home describes what you can do at home that might make things better and more comfortable for your loved one—as well as how to deal with certain specific symptoms.

describes what you can do at home that might make things better and more comfortable for your loved one—as well as how to deal with certain specific symptoms. Self-Care emphasizes the importance of taking care of yourself so that you can be a better caregiver for your loved one.

For more details, please visit Lighting Your Way: Dealing With the Behavioral Symptoms of Your Loved One’s Dementia.

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with special needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.