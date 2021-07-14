First Midwest Obtains Certification to Participate in the BankOn Program

CHICAGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Midwest Bank today announced it has been certified to participate in the Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund’s BankOn program, which provides unbanked households with access to safe and affordable banking services.



“Millions of American households, and particularly those in disadvantaged populations, do not have access to conventional and affordable banking products and services to support their basic financial needs,” said Mark Sander, President and Chief Operating Officer at First Midwest Bank. “Our participation in the BankOn program enables us to further enhance our commitment to supporting the financial interests of our communities and promote financial equity and inclusion for all.”

BankOn has certified First Midwest’s Foundation Checking account under its National Account Standards. Key features of the checking account include lower minimum opening deposit requirements, no monthly maintenance fees and no overdraft or dormant account fees. It is available to customers who complete a First Midwest Financial Education program or other approved financial program provided by a community organization.

About First Midwest

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBI) is a relationship-focused financial institution and one of the largest independent publicly traded bank holding companies based on assets headquartered in Chicago and the Midwest, with approximately $21 billion of assets and an additional $14 billion of assets under management. First Midwest Bank and First Midwest’s other affiliates provide a full range of commercial, treasury management, equipment leasing, consumer, wealth management, trust and private banking products and services. The primary footprint of First Midwest’s branch network and other locations is in metropolitan Chicago, southeast Wisconsin, northwest Indiana, central and western Illinois and eastern Iowa. Visit First Midwest at www.firstmidwest.com .

