Georgia United Foundation and Kirby Smart Launch Eighth Annual School Crashers School Makeover Program

ATLANTA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia United Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Georgia United Credit Union, called on coach Kirby Smart to help kick off their eighth season of school makeovers at Northcutt Elementary School today. The project marks the 51st Georgia school to receive a School Crashers makeover.



Clayton County Public Schools’ (CCPS) Northcutt Elementary was one of eight schools chosen for school makeovers this year after a submission from one of their teachers was selected based on their unique needs. The school serves more than 700 students in northern Clayton County and will be receiving a makeover for their teachers’ lounge and a re-build of their playground where it’s estimated some equipment has been in use for 70 years.

“I’m excited to work with the Georgia United Foundation and see deserving schools get a makeover that can change the lives of children and their educators,” said Kirby Smart, UGA Head Football Coach. “This is a great opportunity to recognize the next generation and the leaders molding their futures. The work Georgia United is doing will leave a lasting impact.”

Since the program’s inception, School Crashers has delivered physical improvements that have positively impacted nearly 32,000 kids with a value of almost $1.4 million.

“It has been a tremendously difficult year for educators and students alike,” said Debbie Smith, president and CEO of Georgia United Credit Union. “It’s our privilege to show appreciation for the teachers and students by providing a new playground and refreshing the teachers’ lounge. As they return to school in the fall, both teachers and students will enjoy a revitalized learning environment.”

Each year the Georgia United Foundation receives approximately 300 requests from schools throughout the state. Other schools receiving projects this year include Stockbridge Elementary, Sims Elementary (Conyers), Mountain View High (Lawrenceville), Rowland Elementary (Stone Mountain), Brookwood Elementary (Dalton), Rutland Academy (Athens) and West Newton Elementary (Covington).

“We are excited to welcome UGA Football Coach Kirby Smart and the Georgia United team to our campus for this School Crashers event and to celebrate the benefits this visit will bring to Northcutt Elementary School,” Principal Arlando Dawson said. “CCPS is proud of the partnership that has been created and sustained with Georgia United Credit Union and looks forward to a future of continued collaboration.”

School Crashers projects have included painting murals, planting STEM gardens, sensory rooms for special needs students, courtyard classrooms, teacher lounges and playground remodels. The aesthetic enhancements have shown to improve student learning environments and previous winners have documented improved attendance, morale and test scores. If you would like to support the School Crashers program, please visit gucufoundation.org/donate.

ABOUT GEORGIA UNITED FOUNDATION:

Georgia United Foundation is committed to improving the quality of life for children and families in the communities they serve through impactful programs funded through corporate contributions and delivered by way of volunteer efforts from team members and community partners. The foundation is a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) charitable organization and is the philanthropic arm of Georgia United Credit Union. For details on volunteering or donating, visit gucufoundation.org .

ABOUT GEORGIA UNITED CREDIT UNION:

Georgia United Credit Union has had the honor of serving Georgia families and impacting the communities they serve for over 60 years. Headquartered in Duluth, Georgia United is ranked as one of the state’s largest credit unions with over $1.8 billion in assets and serves more than 170,000 members with innovative digital banking solutions and full-service branch locations. As a leader in the financial industry, Georgia United has been recognized by Forbes as a Best-In-State Credit Union for three consecutive years and an Atlanta’s Top Workplace seven years in a row. As a purpose driven organization, they are passionate about supporting causes and impactful programs that enrich the lives of their members, team members and communities. Visit gucu.org to learn more.

ABOUT CLAYTON COUNTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS:

Clayton County Public Schools (CCPS) is fully accredited by AdvancED – Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement. The district offers a focused world-class program based on a challenging curriculum which is taught from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Serving over 55,000 students, Clayton County Public Schools is ranked among the 100 largest school districts in the U.S. and is the fifth-largest school system in Georgia. Visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us to learn more.

