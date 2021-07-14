JAGGAER Shortlisted for “Employer of the Year” Category in Women in IT USA Awards

RESEARCH TRIANGLE, N.C., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAGGAER is delighted to announce that the company and its executives have been shortlisted in four categories in the prestigious Women in IT (WIT) USA Awards. These will be presented in an online ceremony on September 21, with the aim of recognizing advocates, role models and allies that are looking to break down barriers for women in the tech industry and increase gender diversity. JAGGAER is one of just seven companies that made it to the shortlist for Employer of the Year, a category that is open not only to technology companies but also to organizations from any other industry that have demonstrated great efforts to attract and retain more women in IT.



“We are thrilled that to get this recognition for the efforts we have made to create a more diverse and inclusive working environment over the past two years,” said JAGGAER CEO Jim Bureau. “We have established a culture in which everyone embraces the idea that the pursuit of greater diversity is both vital to business success and, quite simply, the right thing to do.”

Two senior company executives also received the accolade of inclusion on the shortlists. Dawn Andre, EVP, Product Management & Corporate Marketing, was nominated as Woman of the Year. Candidates for this category are exclusively women who have “demonstrated the highest degree of IT excellence, innovation and leadership in the last year, and shone a light on the great things women in IT can achieve”.

“Dawn has chalked up an outstanding list of business and technology achievements in a career spanning nearly 30 years. She invests a lot of time and effort in mentoring younger women in her team. On top of this, while at JAGGAER she has made diversity and inclusion a top priority by leading our human equity project,” Bureau commented.

Supporting Dawn Andre in these efforts is Roger Blumberg, VP Corporate & Product Marketing, who is shortlisted as Male Ally of the Year. This category is open to senior male figures who have gone out of their way “to improve the diversity levels of women in IT, within the organization and/or in the wider community”.

“Roger has built a powerhouse of a marketing function with women leading teams in product, field, campaigns, corporate and content marketing,” Bureau said. “He is also highly supportive of women during and after maternity leave.”

Finally, JAGGAER has also been shortlisted in the Education and Training Initiative of the Year award category for its Virtual On-Boarding Program. “In an especially tough year, with most women working remotely, and frequently facing additional challenges and commitments outside of work, this initiative in support of new joiners has delivered remarkable benefits,” Bureau said.

The prestigious Women in IT Awards initiative, presented by DiversityQ, provide a regional and global platform to showcase advocates, role models and allies working together to break digital boundaries and promote the importance of a more inclusive tech sector. The WIT Awards were introduced in 2015. This year’s sponsors are Frank Recruitment Group (Premium Sponsor), Red Hat (Category Sponsor) and Women in Renewable Energy (Media Partner). The winners will be announced in an online ceremony on September 21, 2021.

We drive customer value for buyers and sellers through our global connected network served by offices located in the Americas, APAC, Asia and EMEA. JAGGAER develops and provides comprehensive source-to-settle SaaS-based solutions, including advanced Spend Analytics, Category Management, Supplier Management, Sourcing, Contracts, eProcurement, Invoicing, Supply Chain Management and Inventory Management. These all reside on a single platform, JAGGAER ONE. JAGGAER has pioneered spend management solutions for more than 25 years and continues to lead the innovation curve by listening to customers and stakeholders in all industry sectors, public services and academia.