Blue Biofuels Finds Additional High Value Market for its Sulfur-Free Lignin

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc., DBA Blue Biofuels (PINK: ALLM).



Alliance BioEnergy Plus, DBA Blue Biofuels, Inc. (the “Company”) is pleased to announce a new market for its production of sulfur free lignin, in addition to the bioplastics market. The Carbon Basis Company Ltd.’s (CBC) patented carbon-based ion exchange purification process plans to utilize lignin produced by the Company as a biomaterial replacement for the synthetic resins currently used in ion exchange resins production. CBC estimates a market price and intents to pay around $10 per kilogram for this high purity lignin, subject to due diligence, testing, and supply availability.

According to Marketdataforecast.com, the global market for ionic exchange resins for 2021 is estimated to be $3.4 billion and is expected to rise to $5.85 billion by 2026. Currently, the market is dominated by a few large producers, (e.g. Dow, Purolite, Mitsubishi, Lanxess, etc.). The resins are priced between $10,000 - $33,000/ton and are utilized for three major industrial applications involving separation, purification, and de-contamination for seven different industrial sectors, including:

power generation

water treatment

chemical processing

pharmaceuticals

food & beverage

electronics

mining.

The Company and CBC believe there are two drivers for a switch to the Carbon/lignin-based ionic resins. First there is a significant cost advantage for the CBC bio-based ionic resins. Current prices for ionic resins are $10,000 to $33,000 per ton with CBC’s price expected to be under $10,000 per ton. Second, the manufacturers of synthetic resins are coming under increasing pressure to ban the use of synthetic micro-beads due to the significant environmental hazard they pose if allowed to bio-accumulate in waters. An example is the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015 banning the use of micro beads in cosmetics. The CBC bio-based product(s) offer an effective, low-cost, and environmentally friendly alternative compared to the current standard of synthetic ionic microbeads.

The relationship between the Company and CBC may provide an important and growing market for the anticipated production of pure lignin from the Company’s CTS manufacturing process. Depending upon feedstock, an average of 20% of the cellulosic material is broken down into lignin in the Company’s CTS process, with around 65-70% into sugars. Even at $10/kg, CBC will enjoy significant cost advantages from the Company’s lignin compared to the cost of existing synthetic resins. And at that price, the Company’s lignin -- originally thought of as a by-product, and more recently found suitable to make bioplastics -- will have a much higher additional revenue stream than anticipated. This is in addition to the ethanol and further biofuels that will be made from the sugars produced in the CTS process.

ABOUT OUR CTS TECHNOLOGY

CTS (Cellulose to Sugar) technology can utilize virtually any biomass derived from plant materials as a feedstock – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste –, and convert the cellulose into sugars and sulfur free lignin. The CTS process is environmentally friendly with a near zero carbon footprint, and works without the use of expensive enzymes or hazardous liquid acids. The cellulosic sugars produced can be further converted into cellulosic ethanol and other biofuels. The sulfur free lignin can be used to produce bioplastics or used in other processes requiring a sulfur free lignin. The CTS process is an independently developed and patented proprietary technology fully owned by the Company.

Management believes that biofuels originating from the Company’s CTS process will be eligible to receive generous D3 Cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”) from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently $2.75/gallon of ethanol, which is in addition to the market price of ethanol. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation industry. This mandate was 590 million gallons for 2020. The mandate for 2021 has not yet been finalized by the US Environmental Protection Agency.

About The Carbon Basis Company Ltd. (CBC)

New Composite Lignin Ion Exchange Pellet

CBC holds the patents regarding its methods and products that can utilize sulfur-free lignin to manufacture a new bio-composite pellet which replaces costly, synthetic ionic resins that are widely used in multiple industrial applications.

Independent lab studies at the Fuels Lab of Alberta Innovates Technology Futures (AITF) have shown one variant of the product to be as effective as the current industry standard. The CBC products have compelling advantages over the existing synthetic resins as an environmentally friendly, low-cost alternative.

Information in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Alliance BioEnergy Plus, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements contained in this estimate, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Ben Slager, CEO

Ben@Bluebiofuels.com

Anthony Santelli, CFO

Anthony@Bluebiofuels.com

SOURCE: Alliance Bioenergy Plus, Inc. DBA Blue Biofuels www.Bluebiofuels.com