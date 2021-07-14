Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market Report to 2031: Visiongain Research Inc.

Visiongain has published a new report on Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market Report to 2031: Forecasts By Product Type (Penicillin, Tetracycline, Sulfonamides, Quinolones, Macrolides, Cephalosporin, Amingoglycoside, and Others), By Animal Type (Companion Animals and Food-producing Animals), By Mode of Delivery (Oral powder or solutions, Injections, Premix, and Others) PLUS COVID-19 Recovery Scenarios.

COVID-19 Impact on Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market:

The COVID-19 pandemic has deleterious affected all the countries and industries. Similarly, the animal antimicrobials and antibiotics market are anticipated to take a hit. The target industry is now facing challenges to manage the interrupted demand and supply of components. Also, unpredictable, and disturbing supply chain activities and the unavailability of human resources are anticipated to impact the target industry growth. The target market growth is expected to have an impact on the growing incidence of zoonotic infections, such as SARS-CoV-2 aka Covid-19, globally. There has been growth in animal health spending in current years, which is anticipated to push the target industry growth in the given time frame.

How the Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market report helps you?

In summary, our 500+ page report provides you with the following knowledge:

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market, with forecasts for Product Type, Animal Type, and Mode of Delivery, each forecasted at a global and regional level– discover the industry’s prospects, finding the most lucrative places for investments and revenues

• Revenue forecasts to 2031 for 5 regional and 16 key national markets – See forecasts for the Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics market in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. Also forecasted are the market in the US, Canada, Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, and Australia among other prominent economies.

• Prospects for established firms and those seeking to enter the market– including company profiles for 10 of the major companies involved in the Animal Antimicrobials and Antibiotics Market. Some of the companies profiled in this report include Elanco Animal Health, Zoetis Inc., Vetoquinol, Merck And Co. Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim, Ceva Sante Animale, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Virbac SA, Eli Lilly And Company and Sanofi.

Market Drivers

The High Growth of Livestock and Increased Intake of Milk and Other Food Products

The antimicrobial and antibiotic products have noteworthy advantages to human food safety and animals. Scientists have revealed that an increase in the frequency of animal illness perpetually results in a greater number of diseases among humans. Therefore, livestock dealers rely largely on animal antimicrobial and antibiotics to deliver non-toxic food. An additional factor fueling the target industry growth is the growing demand for milk, meat, and other food products. The use of several types of meats and a range of milk in dairy products, particularly in the western diet, and the prompt acceptance of these intake habits around the world are anticipated to lead to an increase in demand for animal antimicrobials and antibiotics worldwide.

Increasing Occurrences of Zoonotic Diseases. The increasing occurrence of zoonotic diseases in livestock is expected to help in the development of the target market. The rising prevalence of animal disease epidemics, a growing population of livestock, and favorable financial conditions of developing countries including Brazil, China, and India, are boosting the antimicrobials and antibiotics market growth. The outbreak of animal diseases, such as avian influenza or African swine fever is growing day after day, thus disturbing new areas too. Hence, decreasing possible risks by giving antibiotics to avoid infection spread is further boosting the animal antibiotics and antimicrobials market growth.

Market Opportunities

Growing Animal Health Expenditure

Spending on pet healthcare in the U.S. remains high. As per the American Pet Products Association (APPA), veterinary care is the second-highest source of expenditure. As per the APPA’s yearly expenditure figures, money spent on veterinary care totaled around $18.11 billion. In 2019, yearly expenditure is expected to be $18.98 billion. The APPA also says the frequency of veterinary appointments has likely amplified owing to lower cost, making pet care services more available to a larger population base. The reason behind this huge spending is the rise in the number of houses and American households own at least one pet. Also, veterinary technology has advanced significantly, and complicated medical procedures have become easy and available to pet owners who are willing to pay for them. Thus, animal health expenditure is not going to decelerate any soon.

Competitive Landscape

The key players have adopted new product development, product launches, product approval, agreement, partnerships, and merger as its key business development strategies to tap into the global Animal Auto-Immune Disease Diagnostics market. For instance, on 6th November 2020, Agile Sciences and Stonehaven Incubate announced the opening of a new company intended at transforming the use of antibiotics in animal health.

