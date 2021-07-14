Judicate West Continues to Bolster Neutral Roster with Addition of Judge Timothy M. Casserly

SAN DIEGO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Judicate West, one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services, welcomes retired San Diego County Superior Court Judge Timothy M. Casserly to its exclusive roster of neutrals. He is based in the San Diego office and is available for mediations, arbitrations and private judging assignments statewide.



“We are excited to welcome Judge Casserly to our exclusive roster of neutrals. He is a great addition to our team, and his settlement skills will be very much welcomed by our clients. His years of conducting settlement conferences on civil matters have helped him gain the reputation as a very hard worker and a true closer, and we are thrilled to be able to offer his services to our clients,” said Mark Kaufman, Executive Vice President of Market Development with Judicate West.

With a combined 25 years of experience on the bench, Judge Casserly has presided over hundreds of civil and criminal trials and managed more than 1,000 matters. Appointed to the San Diego County bench in 1996, he oversaw criminal jury trials before becoming a criminal supervising judge, assigning cases for trial and settling hundreds of matters each month. In 2004, Judge Casserly was reassigned to the San Diego Superior Court Trial Department, handling both criminal and civil trials and conducting weekly civil settlement conferences. From 2010 until his retirement, he served on the Civil Independent Calendar Department, managing a high caseload and regularly conducting judicial settlement conferences statewide. Judge Casserly also spent a combined 15 years as a deputy district attorney for Sacramento and San Diego counties, prosecuting criminal misdemeanor and felony trials to verdict, including eight murder trials.

During his time on the bench, Judge Casserly served on the Center for Judicial Education and Research’s New Judge Orientation Faculty, helping new judges adjust to their roles and responsibilities. He earned his J.D. from the University of Southern California School of Law (1981) and his B.S. from California State University, Los Angeles (1978).

About Judicate West

Judicate West is one of California’s leading providers of private dispute resolution services with a distinguished roster of proven neutrals, including retired state and federal court judges plus full-time attorney mediators and arbitrators from a wide variety of practice areas. Founded in 1993, the firm prides itself on maintaining the utmost integrity in delivering innovative solutions to all types of civil disputes. The firm’s successful formula involves top-tier neutrals, a great company culture and an experienced team of ADR professionals dedicated to delivering gold standard service in alternative dispute resolution (ADR). Judicate West has offices in Santa Ana, Los Angeles, Sacramento, San Diego and San Francisco.

