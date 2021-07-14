Smith Management Group Hosts Board Insurance Webinar

St. Louis, MO, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group, an Associa® company, recently hosted “Understanding Insurance for Your Community Association,” a board education webinar.

Participants in this virtual training learned the basics about community association insurance, the most common lines of coverage for communities, and tips for comparing options after receiving multiple bids. The webinar was led by Bo Bond, Associations Insurance Agency, Inc. senior sales executive.

A veteran of the insurance industry, Mr. Bond has spent more than 12 years at Associations Insurance Agency, Inc., selling niche insurance products to various types of community associations across the country. He is a member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas. Certified with the Community Insurance and Risk Management Specialist (CIRMS) designation from CAI, Mr. Bond educates board members and managers about the insurance decisions they make on behalf of their communities. He recently joined the CAI team as a national faculty member, teaching the M-205 to managers across the country, publishes articles for CAI magazines, and hosts board member and community manager seminars to educate others about community association insurance and risk management.

“Smith Management is dedicated to providing board members with the resources, skills, and training needed to make informed decisions for their communities,” said Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “We pride ourselves in partnering with industry experts, like Bo, to provide the most up-to-date information about topics that critically impact community operations. This webinar was just one example of our commitment to continued board education.”

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa