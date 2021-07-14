Social Media Influencers Sing Praises for Solvent-Free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner

PALM BEACH, FL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumers are learning about solvent-free Reinol Original Hand Cleaner as social media influencers continue to give it five-star ratings.

Earlier this year, Jordan Farrell, the influencer behind the popular Monster Motoring social media channels, told his followers that Reinol was the best hand cleaner he has ever used.

“It is inexpensive, solvent-free, and easy-to-use,” Farrell said in a video post.

Now, one of his colleagues at Monster Motoring, Julia Robar, who is known as “That Volkswagon Girl,” has told her 94,000 followers on TikTok all about Reinol.

“Reinol is super easy to use. You just rub a teaspoon amount into your hands, add a couple of drops of water, lather, and rinse thoroughly,” Robar said recently in a video post on TikTok.

“I really like [Reinol]. I’ve used a lot of hand cleaners in the past and this has been the best I have tried. My hands just feel like my hands after using it,” Robar said.

Reinol, which has been popular around the world for 100 years, is continuing its launch in the United States.

Consumers can find Reinol Original Hand Cleaner at Amazon and Walmart.com.

“We are thrilled that auto enthusiasts like Jordan and Julia are spreading the word about Reinol Original Hand Cleaner,” said Clive Leon, founder and chairman of Reinol, the solvent-free, heavy-duty soap manufacturer. “Their video posts were fantastic.”

Leon said Reinol has been solvent-free since it was developed 100 years ago.

In contrast to many competitor brands on the market that continue to contain dangerous ingredients, such as mineral spirits, kerosene, white spirits, and naphtha, Reinol continues to be soft and gentle on your skin.

“Other brands can damage your hands,” Leon said. “Reinol, however, has always been soft, gentle, and effective.”

Reinol’s formula, which dates back to the early 1900s, only uses soft soaps, oils, and no harsh solvents. It also contains specially selected fine rounded degerminated inert quartz silica sand, which helps pick the dirt off the skin.

Reinol also is inexpensive to use. A one-liter tub should wash 300 pairs of hands. Reinol recently introduced a dispenser that gives you the exact amount of soap you need to clean your hands.

“We are happy that auto enthusiasts are learning about Reinol. We are proud to work with such talented social media influencers,” Leon said.

To purchase Reinol Original Hand Cleaner, visit Walmart.com or Amazon.com.

