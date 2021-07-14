Micro Server IC Market Size to Surpass USD 1.74 Billion by 2026 At A 9.3% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Micro Server IC Market information by Processor Type, by Components, by Application and End-User – forecast to 2027” the market is estimated to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 9.3%.

Micro Server IC Market Scope:

Micro servers are systems designed to handle heavy workloads fueled by demand for web and online services for a specific task. The differing design in servers as well as their ability serve multiple server nodes can drive the market growth. The global micro server IC market report by Market Research Future (MRFR) provides a broad outlook for the industry coupled with competitive analysis and regional prospects. The COVID-19 pandemic and its implications make a major portion of the report.

Low power consumption and utilization of minimum space of micro servers as compared to conventional servers is expected to drive market growth. Expanding applications of cloud computing and web hosting can be beneficial to the market. The small size of the chips and their need for less cooling than its conventional counterparts can drive the market volume.

Dominant Key Players on Micro Server IC Market Covered Are:

Intel Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Lattice Semiconductor

Christmann Informationstechnik + Medien GmbH & Co. KG

STMicroelectronics

Penguin Computing

Applied Micro Circuits Corporation

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

SiPearl

Cavium Inc.

ARM Holdings PLC

Ambedded Technology

Bamboo Systems Group Ltd.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

Ampere Computing

Quanta Computer Inc.

Nvidia Corporation

IBM Corporation

Super Micro Computer Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Dell Technologies

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

Market Drivers

Global Micro Server IC Market Growth Driven by Establishment of Data Centers

The global micro server IC market is expected to foresee immense demand owing to establishment of data centers and requirement of power-efficient chips. Changes in design architecture of chips and integration of new components to increase the capacity of a system-on-a-chip can drive the market demand. Adoption of new technologies such as edge computing and big data for gaining the advantage over peers can work in favor of the micro server IC market.

Establishment of data centers for handling multiple applications across industries of government, healthcare, IT & telecom, agriculture, and banking can be a prime opportunity for micro server chip manufacturers. Increasing number of data users, penetration of smart devices, and generation of large volumes of data can induce market demand significantly.

But the limited storage capacity of micro server ICs can hamper market growth.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Micro Server IC Industry:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/micro-server-ic-market-10468

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By component, the market has been segmented into hardware and software. The hardware component can display a remarkable growth rate during the forecast period. Efforts by companies to increase the density of hardware architecture coupled with adoption of micro servers can drive the segment demand. New upcoming edge computing systems coupled with big data systems and content delivery networks can influence the production of hardware.

By processor type, the market has been segmented into Intel and ARM. The Intel processor is expected to garner huge demand over the assessment period owing to strong customer support and use of 14nm technology for production of faster ICs.

By application, the market has been segmented into web hosting and enterprise, analytics and cloud computing, edge computing, and others. The edge computing application is bound to dominate the global market. Investments in IoT and extraction of unique customer insights through edge computing can encourage the demand for chips in the segment. Adoption of 5G coupled with application in connected vehicles and smart manufacturing can drive segment growth.

By end-user, the market has been segmented into enterprises and data centers. Enterprises can lead in the market owing to huge requirement of micro server ICs to save on operational costs. Replacement of legacy systems, management of heavy workloads, and enhancing storage and security are other factors driving the demand for micro server ICs among enterprises. Recently, Cadence Design Systems collaborated with ARM to support Neoverse chips for data centers and 5G. It has managed to shrink the size of chips to 5nm and assist clients in optimizing power, performance, and area.

Regional Analysis

APAC is expected to dominate the global market owing to establishment of data centers. High penetration rate of internet services coupled with awareness of benefits of micro servers can fuel the market demand significantly. Public private partnerships in China and India for generating opportunities in AI, edge computing, and connected vehicles can favor the micro server IC market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Micro Server IC Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected chip or integrated circuit production as countries grapple with the effects of the virus. Shortage in production units and scarcity of effective supply chains owing to trade embargos place by nations can hamper market growth. The supply-demand imbalance will be resolved with vaccination efforts taking centerstage and countries relaxing norms to retain economic growth prior to the pandemic.

Industry Update

IKOULA, a key component supplier of IaaS, has launched a micro server IC, Micro Server +. The server IC is compatible with latest internet standards and capable of providing remote support to data center operators.

Industry Trends

The scaling of digital logic and shrinking of IC sizes can dominate the global micro server IC market. The reduced size of chips can incorporate more components on a single chip. Shift to modular designs of chips to cater to various computing needs will trend in the coming years. Data center chips are less cost-sensitive and cut development costs significantly.

Competitive Landscape:

Investments by IC manufacturers in new facilities to increase their production capacity is the prime strategy for protecting against unforeseen events like the pandemic. New product launches and initiatives taken by manufacturers to create public awareness and sell their products are prime strategies of market players. Partnerships and collaborations to improve existing technologies can also be witnessed during the forecast period.

