Network Telemetry Market is Expected to Expand at a 39.4% CAGR to Reach USD 826.1 Million by 2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Network Telemetry Market information by End-user, by Components, by Organization Size and Region – forecast to 2027” the market size is predicted to touch USD 826.1 million by 2025 at a 39.4% CAGR.

Network Telemetry Market Competitive Landscape:

Key players have incorporated several strategies to stay at the forefront such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, new product launches, and more. For instance, Stratejm has announced the launch of its e-MDR service. The e-MDR service will offer constant collection and analysis of system as well as network telemetry data together with various sources of log data allowing a superior proactive cyber threat hunting capability.

Dominant Key Players on Network Telemetry Market Covered Are:

Arista Networks (US)

Cisco Systems Inc. (US)

Juniper Networks (US)

Mellanox Technologies (US)

VOLANSYS (US)

Pluribus Networks (US)

Barefoot Networks (US)

Solarflare Communications (US)

Marvell Semiconductor Inc. (US)

Google (US)

Anuta Networks (US)

Waystream AB (Sweden)

Apcela (US)

Netronome (US)

Market USP Exclusively Encompassed:

Network Telemetry Market Drivers

Increasing Use of Digital Devices to Boost Network Telemetry Market

The increasing use of digital devices is predicted to boost the market growth over the forecast period for the increasing consumption of digital devices worldwide. From computers to smartphones and other devices, all work through the internet. With the increasing use of digital devices there has also been an increase in the demand for products in the network telemetry market. This is a key trend which can lead to a positive market growth.

Besides, the integration of technologies like software defined networking (SDN), artificial intelligence (AI), and internet of things (IoT) into network telemetry solutions is likely to spur market growth over the forecast period.

Network Telemetry Market Opportunities

Surging Need for Optimization of Network Infrastructure to offer Robust Opportunities

The surging demand for optimization of network infrastructure is likely to offer robust opportunities for the market during the forecast period. Such solutions allow large enterprises in managing their routine network-bases business operations. This describes how information from different data sources can be gathered using a set of automated communication processes and also transmitted to one or more receiving equipment for analysis tasks.

Network Telemetry Market Restraints

Compatibility Issues to act as Market Restraint

Compatibility and regulatory issues owing to prevalence of legacy network systems may act as a key market restraint over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market covered in the research:

By Component

By component, the services segment will lead the market over the forecast period at a high CAGR. The increasing adoption of network telemetry solutions across service providers and enterprises and the growing need for consulting services, support and maintenance services, and integration and deployment services are adding to the growth of the segment.

By End User

By end user, the service providers will dominate the market over the forecast period for the high adoption of network telemetry solutions by telecom and cloud service providers (CSPs).

By Organization Size

By organization size, the large enterprises will spearhead the market over the forecast period as they are the early adopters of such solutions.

Regional Analysis

North America to Rule Network Telemetry Market

North America is predicted to rule the network telemetry market over the forecast period. Constant investment and focus on optimization of network infrastructure, the presence of key solution providers like Barefoot Networks, Netronome, Apcela, Anuta Networks, Google, Marvell Semiconductor, Inc., Solarflare Communications, Barefoot Networks, Pluribus Networks, VOLANSYS, Mellanox Technologies, Juniper Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., and Arista Networks, the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and infrastructure helping them virtualize their IT infrastructure and facilitate advanced network management, rapid changes in IT infrastructure like virtualization and cloud, large-scale network infrastructure deployment in Canada and the US, and technological advances like 5G and 4G technologies that encourage telecom providers in adopting network telemetry solutions at every layer of the network are adding to the network telemetry market growth in the region.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Network Telemetry Market

In the war against the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the number of data points and devices IT practitioners should manage is predicted to grow. Along with contact tracing, internet of things devices will be largely used for monitoring crowd sizes, pharmaceutical inventory levels, patients that have recovered from the virus, and more. It is here where network telemetry will play a crucial role during the new normal. From measuring body temperature, sanitization conformity, and enabling contactless attendance, countless IoT devices are used at an unprecedented rate. The use of IoT devices and connected devices will continue to grow as these can be used in tracking corona-affected people, cleaning and disinfecting, pre-screening or diagnosis, and other use cases. All these are adding to the global network telemetry market growth.

Industry News

Kemp has taken its application experience to the next level by adding enhanced network telemetry to Load Balancer. The actionable insights and in-depth network monitoring will help IT pros to quickly troubleshoot the complete application delivery chain.

