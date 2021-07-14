System on Module (SoM) Market to Hit USD 3,774.9 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 7.97% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global System on Module Market information by Type, by Application and Region – forecast to 2027” the market valued at USD 2,390.4 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 3,774.9 Million by 2026 with a CAGR of 7.97%

Dominant Key Players on System on Module Market Covered Are:

AAEON Technology Inc. (Taiwan)

Advantech Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Avnet Inc. (US)

Avalue Technology (Taiwan)

Axiomtek Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Connect Tech Inc. (Canada)

Congatec AG (Germany)

EMAC Inc. (US)

Eurotech Inc. (US)

Kontron S&T AG (Germany)

Microchip Technology Inc. (US)

National Instruments Corporation (US)

Phytic (Germany)

SECO S.p.A (Italy)

TechNexion Ltd (Taiwan)

Toradex (Switzerland)

VIA Technologies Inc. (Taiwan)

Market USP exclusively encompassed:

System on Module Market Drivers

Rising Adoption in Medical Devices

The growing adoption of advanced embedded systems in medical devices is propelling the system on module market forward. The medical industry is confronting increasing problems in providing real-time health diagnosis in order to improve well-being practices. AI has aided the medical industry in patient management by utilizing the real-time capabilities of embedded systems, resulting in enhanced results with high accuracy. The market will rise due to the demand for portable, miniaturized, and wireless technology in medical applications such as surgical implements and wearable medical fabric.

Use of AI technology

The increased use of AI technology in embedded development is increasing System on Module market revenue. AI-infused embedded modules are frequently employed in applications such as object and facial recognition, virtual assistance, speech recognition, and others. SoM provides high-performance, low-power requirements and enhanced connectivity, which is fueling demand in mobile devices, smart homes, and IoT devices. Due to these advantages, prominent market participants have accelerated the development of AI integrated modules in order to acquire a competitive advantage over other companies.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By Type, ARM Architecture to Witness Growth in the Global Market

The growth of the ARM architecture is mostly driven by its lower complexity when compared to x86 processors, which has accelerated the adoption of ARM-based processors in numerous boards and modules. Due to their single cycle computing and limited instruction sets, ARM processors are in high demand in SoM. Acorn RISC Machine (ARM) is a family of reduced instruction set computing (RISC) architectures for computer processors that may be modified to run in a variety of environments. ARM processors are ideal for lightweight, battery-powered devices such as smartphones, laptops, and tablet computers, as well as other embedded systems.

System on Module Market Regional Analysis

APAC to Lead the Global Market

In 2019, Asia Pacific had the greatest market share of 33.3%, followed by North America. The industry is being fueled by the increasing adoption of wearable healthcare devices across developed economies. Furthermore, the increasing prevalence of IoT technology in North America will boost the market growth.

Industry News

In September 2020, AAEON introduced a series of embedded platforms integrated with Intel Core processors (11th Gen) and Intel Atom processors for increased performance, flexibility, and ability of edge computing.

In September 2020, Avalue Technology unveiled EAX-C246BP, an ATX motherboard integrated with Intel Xeon, Intel Core TM/Pentium, and Celeron processors for automation, industrial, automatic medicine packaging machine, and other embedded applications.

In September 2020, Seco unveiled SM-C93, a SMARC® Rel 2.1.1 compliant module with the Intel Atom x6000E Series and Intel Pentium and Celeron N and J Series processors for industrial, retail, and gaming applications.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global System on Module Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has had little effect on the system-on-module (SoM) market. A system on module is a small board circuit that combines multiple system functions into a single module. Engineers frequently confront obstacles when creating products, bearing in mind performance and connectivity, power consumption, cost-cutting, and product size. SoM is critical in creating a focused and efficient product. The demand for wireless and portable devices is propelling the SoM market forward. However, the delays in the design and launch of new products induced by the COVID-19 pandemic are projected to stifle industry growth.

In contrast, in the middle of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, researchers at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) have created a wireless device that allows healthcare personnel to remotely monitor patients. The device uses wireless signals to track the patient's breathing, sleep, and movement patterns. Furthermore, the growing need for advanced robotics is propelling the industry forward. Robots are being employed in hospitals to remotely measure patients' blood pressure, temperature, and oxygen saturation in order to protect healthcare staff and workers. Following the lockdown period, industrial plants and factories are expected to integrate smart processes and transition to Industry 4.0, fueling market development.

