Noddix Expands Their Disruptive Blockchain Investment Solution Delivering Outstanding Returns

LONDON, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the deep penetration of internet services to remote areas, coupled with the high adoption of Blockchain technology, investors and traders certainly have a reason to smile. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic brought so many Blockchain and technology companies to their knees, but not Noddix.



Despite the crisis, Noddix is still waxing strong, having outstanding 10.8% average monthly returns for over 30 months in-a-row.

In a bid to further open up the crypto ecosystem and allow more people gain access to the benefits of Blockchain technology, the team at Noddix is pleased to share the success of its master node investment firm with the whole world, as a smart alternative to the old fashioned and risky ventures available in the market nowadays.

Noddix is a disruptive solution that facilitates complex and secured Blockchain transactions. In other words, Noddix is a paradigm shift to the investment world. It offers lower risk than other types of investment, as well as the highest profits in the market.

Crisis-Proof Investment Platform

Noddix is crisis-proof. For instance, during the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic, Noddix continued to outperform other investment institutions. Furthermore, in the face of the erratic value of Bitcoin as well as major stocks and commodities, Noddix's performance has not been affected up till this moment.

In fact, 2020 has been a fantastic year for Noddix, with 140.5% profit. In other words, should you have invested $1000 back in January 2020, 12 months later you'd have $2405.

Moreover, 9 months later, at the peak of the Covid-19 crisis and with the markets shaking, you'd have already doubled your funds!

The drop of Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof that Noddix is a solid and reliable investment service that cannot be moved by the markets or physical forces because Noddix relies on offering technology services, not on speculative markets.

About Noddix

Noddix is a master node investment company that guarantees a high return on investment. Founded in 2019 by a team of experienced Blockchain experts, the company generates profits by facilitating complex and secure Blockchain transactions. Since inception, Noddix has continued to give investors high value for their money.

