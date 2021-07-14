CVG Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call

NEW ALBANY, Ohio, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CVG (NASDAQ: CVGI) will hold its quarterly conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET, to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results. CVG will issue a press release and presentation prior to the conference call.



Toll-free participants dial (833) 235-5650 using conference code 6090559. International participants dial (647) 689-4139 using conference code 6090559. This call is being webcast and can be accessed through the “Investors” section of CVG’s website at ir.cvgrp.com where it will be archived for one year.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available for a period of two weeks following the call. To access the replay, toll-free callers can dial (800) 585-8367 using access code 6090559 and international callers can dial (416) 621-4642 using access code 6090559.

About CVG

CVG is a global provider of components and assemblies into two primary end markets – the global vehicle market and the U.S. technology integrator markets. The company provides components and assemblies to global vehicle companies to build original equipment and provides aftermarket products for fleet owners. The company also provides mechanical assemblies to warehouse automation integrators and to U.S. military technology integrators. Information about the Company and its products is available on the internet at www.cvgrp.com.

Investor Contact:

Christopher Bohnert, Chief Financial Officer

CVG

IR@CVGRP.com

(614) 289-0414