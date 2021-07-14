CurrencyWorks Announces Closing of US$3.75 Million Registered Direct Offering

Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CurrencyWorks Inc. (“CurrencyWorks” or the “Company”), (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK), a full service blockchain platform provider, today announced that it has closed its previously announced registered direct offering for the sale, under securities purchase agreements with institutional investors, of 4,687,500 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase 4,687,500 shares of common stock. The purchase price for one share of common stock and one warrant to purchase one share of common stock was US$0.80. The warrants have an exercise price of US$1.00 per share, are immediately exercisable and expire five years from the issue date.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

The gross proceeds to the Company from the offering were US$3.75 million, before deducting placement agent fees and offering expenses. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate or working capital purposes.

The securities described above were offered pursuant to a "shelf" registration statement (File No. 333-255477) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on April 23, 2021 and declared effective on May 4, 2021. Such securities were offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, forming a part of the effective registration statement. A prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities were filed with the SEC. Electronic copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the securities may be obtained on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC at 430 Park Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (646) 975-6996 or by email at placements@hcwco.com .

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor there any sales of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

About CurrencyWorks

CurrencyWorks Inc. (CSE: CWRK and OTCQB: CWRK) is a publicly traded company that builds and operates a full service blockchain platform.

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@currencyworks.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things: statements regarding the intended use of proceeds. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.