Parker Seminars’ NeuroCon 2021 Live Event at Parker University

Dallas, Texas, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After hosting the annual NeuroCon event virtually in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and precautions, Parker Seminars is excited to host its 2021 event live on the Parker University campus. This exciting experience will take place July 30-31, 2021, in Dallas, Texas, in conjunction with the annual Summer Jam event celebrating Parker University students, staff, and faculty.

Attendees can join Parker Seminars for an exciting in-person, two-day event designed specifically for healthcare professionals. Sessions will be centered around a superior integrative approach to supportive research and application for the care of neurological disorders. Attendees will learn from and network with well-known worldwide leaders who specialize in disorders of the nervous system.

NeuroCon will feature various renowned industry speakers such as Dr. William E. Morgan, Jay Shah, Tammy Fogarty, Richard Harris, David Seaman, and Brandon Brock. New York Times bestselling author David Eagleman and TED Talk Presenter Heather Berlin, both keynote speakers for the event, will offer their first-hand knowledge and share their valuable experiences with audience members. Attendees can even earn valuable CE hours and visit vendor booths to learn more about the industry’s latest and greatest advancements.

To register or learn more about all things NeuroCon, visit parkerseminars.com/neurocon-21. Save your seat before time runs out!

About Parker University

Parker University, the fourth-fastest growing college in Texas and the fastest-growing college in Dallas, was founded in 1982 by Dr. James William Parker (formerly Parker College of Chiropractic). Today, Parker University has more than 1,800 students and 34 academic programs, including its famed chiropractic program, as well as master’s degrees in neuroscience, clinical neuroscience, strength and human performance, and functional nutrition. Currently, Parker University’s chiropractic cohort is the second largest of any campus in the world.

