WSP Announces 2021 Second Quarter Results Release Date

MONTREAL, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WSP Global Inc. (TSX: WSP) ("WSP" or the "Corporation") will release its 2021 second quarter results on August 10, 2021 after market close. A conference call and webcast will be held on August 11, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss the results.



To participate in the conference call, dial 1-438-801-4068 or 1-888-500-2848 (toll free). A live webcast of the conference call will also be available at www.wsp.com/investors.

A presentation of the 2021 second quarter highlights and results will be accessible on August 10, 2021 after market close on WSP’s website at wsp.com under the “Investors” section.

For those unable to attend, a replay will be available within 24 hours following the call.

