VPNBrains Announces Availability of Various VPN Coupon Codes This Summer

University City, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPNBrains, a company based in St Louis, MO that operates a website that offers honest information about virtual private networks (VPNs), has announced the availability of various summer coupon deals on some of the leading VPN services available. For instance, there is the new coupon deal in 2021 for ExpressVPN, which according to VPNBrains, is number one in the 10 best VPNs for 2021. There is also the coupon deal for NordVPN, which is number two in the list. VPN coupon codes are also available for other VPN services, including Surfshark, which is number three, and Cyberghost, which is number four in the list.

A VPN is a service that allows the user to connect to the Internet and surf privately. This is done by sending the user’s information through encrypted, or even double encrypted, tunnels so that the user’s identity, information, and location are always hidden. To come up with the top 10 list, VPNBrains had evaluated more than 300 VPNs based on various criteria, including privacy and security, speed, streaming, torrenting, censorship, compatibility, and customer service.

ExpressVPN tops the list because of its exceptionally high streaming speeds and other advantages. It has over 3,000 high-speed servers situated in 94 countries, which ensures that connection speeds will be reliable and consistently fast when using the service, whether connecting to a local server or a server from another part of the world. The ExpressVPN servers are capable of supporting P2P traffic and have a SmartLocation feature that will automatically select the best possible server for the user.

ExpressVPN also provides split tunneling, which allows the user to customize the VPN just for torrenting. It can also be used to access the latest shows and movies in HD with no lag or buffering and it can easily unblock BBC iPlayer, HBO GO, Netflix, Hulu, Showtime, Disney+, ESPN+, and many other streaming platforms. It is also essential to remember that ExpressVPN is based in Panama, which is outside the 5/9/14 Eyes Alliance, ensuring that all of the activity and information of the user will remain out of government reach.

The ExpressVPN coupon code allows the customer to get an extra three months free. Without the coupon, a 12-month plan will cost $832 but with the coupon, with the free three months, the 12 month plan will just cost $667.

Meanwhile, NordVPN is a close second with its huge network of more than 5,400 VPN servers scattered in 60 countries. It is not as fast as ExpressVPN but it delivers consistently good speeds and dependable connections. With its huge network, it can provide secure and fast torrenting, with specialty servers for P2P sharing. It has a SmartPlay DNS feature that can be used to automatically unblock and provide buffer-free access to BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video Disney+, Netflix, Hulu US, and more than 400 different services.

NordVPN has obfuscated servers that allow the user to bypass firewalls and geographic limitations. It also has a double VPN that send the user’s traffic through an extra layer of encryption. With its OpenVPN and IKEc2/IPSec protocols and AES 256-bit encryption, it keeps the user’s footprint hidden. In addition, its CyberSec features offers that extra layer of protection from pop-up ads and malware. It is also important to note that NordVPN is based in Panama, has a strict no-logs policy, and is far from the 14 Eyes surveillance.

Furthermore, NordVPN has native apps for Windows, iOS, smart TVs, Mac, Android, routers, and Linux, which means it would easy to find an app that is compatible with the user’s device, and up to six devices can be simultaneously connected with just a single subscription.

The NordVPN coupon code offers a brand new coupon deal. In the original coupon deal, three months are available for free. In the new coupon deal, if the customer signs for a two year plan, a fourth month is available for free.

Those who are interested in learning more about VPNs and how to choose what is best for a particular user can check out the VPNBrains website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

