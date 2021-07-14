Lupaka Completes Closing of Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lupaka Gold Corp. ("Lupaka Gold" or the “Company") (TSX-V: LPK, FRA: LQP) announces that the Company has closed the non-brokered private placement previously announced on June 23, 2021 (the “Placement”).

The Company issued 4,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $200,000. Each unit consists of one common share of the Company (“Share”) and one transferable common share purchase warrant (“Warrant Share”) entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.10 for a period of three years from the closing (the “Placement”). All Shares issued and Warrants Shares (if exercised prior to November 15, 2021) are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the Placement in accordance with applicable securities laws. Closing of the Placement is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the subscriptions received the Company expects to pay finders’ fees in the amount of $10,000 in cash. No insiders participated in this Placement.

The proceeds of the Placement will be used to pay ongoing operating costs as the Company continues to pursue its litigation against the Republic of Peru and to support review of potential new properties.

