Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. Shareholders Approve Acquisition

JONESBORO, Ga., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. (“Company”) (OTCQX: HSBI) announced that the shareholders of Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. approved the merger by VyStar Credit Union. On March 31, 2021, the Company signed a definitive purchase and assumption agreement whereby VyStar Credit Union (“VyStar”) will acquire the assets and assume the liabilities of Heritage Southeast Bank in an all-cash transaction. Following the completion of this transaction, HSBI and Heritage Southeast Bank will wind down their operations and their remaining assets, after all obligations are settled, will be distributed to HSBI stockholders. Once the acquisition receives regulatory approval, the companies expect to close the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021.



About Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc. serves as the holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank, which is headquartered in Jonesboro, GA and operates under the names “Heritage Bank,” “The Heritage Bank,” and “Providence Bank” in its various markets. With approximately $1.7 billion in assets, the Bank provides a well-rounded offering of commercial and consumer products through its 22 locations. For additional information, visit the HSBI website at www.myhsbi.com.

Such factors include, among others, (1) disruption from the proposed acquisition with customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners, (2) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the agreement, (3) the failure to obtain the necessary approvals by the shareholders of HSBI, (4) the ability by the parties to obtain required governmental approvals of the acquisition (5) the failure of the closing conditions in the agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the acquisition, and (6) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions.

