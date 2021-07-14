Closer Consulting Announces New Quantum Algorithms Programming Division

Lisbon, Portugal, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Closer Consulting is pleased to announce the launch of their new quantum algorithms programming division. 2021 so far has been an impressive year for Closer, celebrating its 15 years of success with deeper penetration into the European market specifically in the UK along with taking up new clients from countries like USA, Canada and Australia. Deep diving into sectors like banking, insurance, manufacturing, automobile, and energy, Closer is capitalizing on client's data habits, risks, trends, etc. to build more analytical models. With a diverse data scientist team, the company invests a quarter of its earnings into research & development to stay ahead in the market especially with data science in Portugal and the United Kingdom.

The immediate goals of Closer are to keep up with the sustained growth it has observed and engage nearshore data science services with its highly specialized team at a competitive cost to keep clients on a long-term basis. Their standardized quality assurance and agile project management have allowed them to successfully complete projects in some of the most demanding and innovative companies in the World. This eventually gave substantial growth in other business areas with the use of innovative new technologies like quantum computing.



Closer has stuck with their company values to win the hearts of their clients with their innovative expertise in the fields of Data Science, Business Intelligence, Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Analytics. This feat is achieved and supported by its incredible team of 200+ Data scientists (engineers, Ph.D. holders, etc.) and experience with 200+ projects over the last 15 years.

According to Closer's sources, this year the company will achieve its best financial status ever and it has begun to expand its business in the field of Quantum Computing Algorithms. Closer has seen a 40% jump in its bottom line and onboarded several worldwide references. The results reflect the focus on specialized knowledge in Data Science and Research & Development as it has been the company's cornerstone since its foundation. With this, Closer reinforces its exporting character, moving the center of commercial influence towards Northern Europe.

Co-founder & partner João Pires da Cruz revealed their secret to success stating “Historically, Closer has been one of the companies that employ more physicists and whose core business is the development and implementation of mathematical models based on massive data treatment". The Quantum computing division is established in a move to participate in the quantum development circuit and it is only possible due to the level of maturity which it achieved in terms of programming interfaces and classic solutions to n-body problems.

Closer has to significantly increase its programming capabilities in comparison to the currently known Machine Learning in classic computers. João Pires da Cruz stresses “We are presently beginning our activities in this field with 4 people. What the division must prove is the potential of its existence so we can ensure that Closer will be able to tackle any problem once quantum computers reach their full potential”. Further clarifies “Until then, the classic quantum n-body problems approaches will be an enormous aid in the solution of complex Machine Learning problems”. Additionally points that the end game of the company is to cement its position as a leader in the market which is still laying its foundation.

Closer Consulting is a Data Science Company started in 2006 to offer services and solutions in Business Intelligence, Advanced Analytics and Artificial Intelligence. With the mission “To Challenge Complexity”, they currently have offices in the United Kingdom, Portugal, Hong Kong and Brazil.

