Marketing1on1 Featured in DesignRush.com as One of the Top Marketing Companies in 2021

Los Angeles, CA, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marketing1on1 is pleased to share that they have been featured in DesignRush.com as one of the top marketing companies this year. It is now a DesignRush accredited agency with numerous awards such as Top Rated SEO Company 2021 by SEOblog, 2021 winner as top SEO brands, Best in Search and not to forget the 5-star client ratings on Google. Today’s small businesses need more than classifieds and yellow pages to get noticed. In this digital age it is very difficult to get a customer but easy to lose one. What makes a local business stand out? And what will drive the customers towards its website?

Marketing1on1 is the answer to all the above questions and more. The company feels that with the current economy, the best move for any small business is to go digital with a website of their own. This is the best way to take the business to the next level and expanding the horizons and thinking beyond traditional advertising and marketing techniques. Word of mouth is the most effective way of spreading a message. And nothing does it better than the internet and social media. This digital marketing agency ensures that their clients benefit from the most effective marketing and advertising strategies, and also attract more traffic that leads to more conversions and more sales.

The latest service offered by Marekting1on1 is the WordPress Redirect Plugin i.e. the 1ON1 URL Redirects which were specifically designed to create SEO-friendly redirects. These plugins solve duplicate content issues. They allow users to create 301 redirects with tags. Customers can call the team right away to know more about the newest service. The company also offers professional link building services as one of the major internet marketing campaigns. Their strategies have been tried and tested and have a positive effect on the overall search engine rankings. Local businesses can choose from a wide range of SEO link building packages that best work for their businesses.

“The Marketing1on1 team has been fantastic. Engaging an SEO company with your business is nerve-racking, but these guys know what and how to get results. Very glad we found them”, says a happy client. As part of the SEO services, Marketing1on1 offers local SEO services, Google Maps Marketing, exclusive eCommerce and Shopify SEO, SEO consulting, video SEO optimization, Wordpress SEO, SEO reseller, and affiliate programs. While some SEO companies are busy chasing new clients, Marketing1on1 focuses on retaining their existing clients and help them build a stronger presence online. These websites are constantly in the limelight through fresh content, responsive web design, social media marketing to be a step closer to the customers, and various other strategies. This internet marketing company has optimized hundreds of websites thereby delivering top rankings.

About Marketing1on1

Marketing1on1 is the fastest-growing internet marketing company with a team of experienced digital marketing specialists helping small businesses scale new heights in the virtual world of business. They have been offering SEO and internet marketing services for over 10 years now.

