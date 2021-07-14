Acutus Medical, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acutus Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AFIB) (“Acutus”) today announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of 5,500,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $14.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Acutus. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Acutus, are expected to be $77.0 million. The offering is expected to close on July 19, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Acutus has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 825,000 shares of Acutus’ common stock at the price to the public, less underwriting discounts and commissions.



Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement, including a preliminary prospectus, relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on July 14, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Acutus Medical, Inc.

Acutus Medical is an arrhythmia management company focused on improving the way cardiac arrhythmias are diagnosed and treated. Acutus is committed to advancing the field of electrophysiology with a unique array of products and technologies which will enable more physicians to treat more patients more efficiently and effectively. Through internal product development, acquisitions and global partnerships, Acutus has established a global sales presence delivering a broad portfolio of highly differentiated electrophysiology products that provide its customers with a complete solution for catheter-based treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. Founded in 2011, Acutus is based in Carlsbad, California.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements, usually containing the words “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “expect” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding completion, timing and size of the public offering and references to whether we will consummate the offering. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to commencement or completion of the public offering and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the public offering, as well as the Company’s ability to continue to manage expenses and cash burn rate at sustainable levels, continued acceptance of its products in the marketplace, the effect of global economic conditions on the ability and willingness of customers to purchase the Company’s systems and the timing of such purchases, competitive factors, changes resulting from healthcare policy in the United States, including changes in government reimbursement of procedures, dependence upon third-party vendors and distributors, timing of regulatory approvals, the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and Acutus’ response to it, and other risks discussed in the section titled “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering and in the Company’s periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. By making these forward-looking statements, Acutus undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: Media Contact: Caroline Corner Holly Windler Westwicke ICR M: 619-929-1275 D: 415-314-1725 media@acutusmedical.com caroline.corner@westwicke.com

©2021 Acutus Medical, Inc. All rights reserved. Acutus is a trademark and/or registered trademark of Acutus Medical, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.