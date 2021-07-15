Los Angeles, July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Landscape: Novel Emerging Therapies and Key Pharmaceutical Companies Reinvigorates the Pipeline Landscape
The Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline landscape includes several therapies with different mechanisms of action currently being studied with great market potential. Ongoing scientific research has provided greater sophistication and a clearer understanding of the mechanisms of therapeutic interventions for Hidradenitis suppurativa.
DelveInsight's 'Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Insights' report presents an exhaustive coverage of the available therapies, Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging drug therapies in different phases of clinical development, key companies working to advance the Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline therapies, and the future market scope of the space.
Some of the notable pointers extracted from the Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS) Pipeline report:
- DelveInsight's analysis depicts a robust Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline with 25+ active players in the domain working on 25+ pipeline therapies.
- Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa pipeline therapies such as Bermekimab (MABp1), IFX-1, INCB054707, Secukinumab, Recombinant anti-granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) receptor monoclonal antibody, Avacopan, Bimekizumab, and others are under different phases of clinical trials for Hidradenitis Suppurativa.
- Janssen, InflaRx, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, CSL Behring, ChemoCentryx, UCB Biopharma S.P.R.L., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, ChemoCentryx, IntegoGen, Pfizer, TO Pharmaceuticals, Kymera Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, Amgen, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, AnaptysBio, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, IntegoGen, LLC among several others, are some of the key prominent pharma players working in the domain.
- InflaRx's lead drug candidate, vilobelimab (IFX-1), is a first-in-class monoclonal antibody targeting the complement activation product C5a and is currently in clinical development for several indications including Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS), a chronic debilitating systemic skin disease. The Company received scientific advice from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) about the European pathway for regulatory approval in July 2020. The Company is working diligently to address the feedback received from the agencies and analyzing the strategy for its Phase III development in HS.
- Topline data from AURORA Phase II clinical trial of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa demonstrated a statistically significant higher response with avacopan at 30 mg BID than placebo in the pre-specified Hurley Stage III (severe) Hidradenitis Suppurativa patients. ChemoCentryx plans to advance Avacopan into Phase III development for the treatment of patients with the most severe form of Hidradenitis Suppurativa.
- Orismilast, Type 4 cyclic nucleotide phosphodiesterase inhibitors are being developed by Union Therapeutics for psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and hidradenitis suppurativa.
- An Open-label Phase I/II proof of concept-study has been initiated by Pharma Holdings AS to demonstrate if the percutaneous application of LTX-109 in a gel vehicle is a safe treatment of Hidradenitis suppurativa and to identify clinical response to intervention, as well as to identify if covariates such as age, disease duration, smoking state and BMI influence patient-reported measures investigate.
The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline reports offer a holistic scenario of the ongoing clinical trials, partnerships taking place in the domain, latest happenings in the HS domain, and growth prospects across the Hidradenitis Suppurativa space.
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Overview
Hidradenitis Suppurativa is a recurring disease characterized by swollen, painful lesions that affect the armpit (axillae), groin, anal, and breast regions.
The disease is progressive in nature and leads to single boil-like, pus-filled abscesses into hard lumps, then deep-seated, painful, frequently inflamed clusters of recurrent infiltration lesions.
It can be an extremely painful and debilitating condition, however, is rarely life-threatening affecting individuals with compromised immune systems.
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Drugs
|Drug
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|Bimekizumab (MABp1)
|UCB Biopharma
|III
|IL17A protein inhibitors; IL17F protein inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|Secukinumab
|Novartis
|III
|IL17A protein inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|IFX-1
|InflaRx
|II
|Complement C5a inhibitors
|Intravenous
|INCB054707
|Incyte Corporation
|II
|Janus kinase 1 inhibitors
|Oral
|Avacopan
|ChemoCentryx
|II
|Complement C5a receptor antagonists
|Oral
|Bermekimab
|Janssen Research and Development
|II
|Interleukin 1 alpha inhibitors
|Subcutaneous
|Imsidolimab
|AnaptysBio
|II
|Interleukin 36 receptor antagonists
|NA
|CSL324
|CSL Behring
|I
|Granulocyte colony stimulating factor inhibitors
|Intravenous
|AMP-001
|IntegoGen, LLC
|I
|NA
|NA
|KT-474
|Kymera Therapeutics
|I
|Interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase degraders
|Oral
|Sonelokimab
|MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
|I
|IL17A protein inhibitors; IL17F protein inhibitors
|Parenteral
|Brilacidin
|Innovation Pharmaceuticals
|Preclinical
|Immunomodulators
|NA
Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutics Assessment
The Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline report puts forward a complete view of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa emerging novel pipeline therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Route of Administration, Molecule Type, Target, and Mechanism of Action.
By Product Type
- Mono
- Mono/Combination
By Stage
- Discovery
- Pre-clinical
- IND
- Phase I
- Phase II
- Phase III
- Pre-registration
By Molecule Type
- Monoclonal Antibody
- Peptides
- Polymer
- Small molecule
- Gene therapy
By Route of Administration
- Oral
- Parenteral
- Intravenous
- Subcutaneous
- Topical
By Mechanism of Action
- Biologics
- Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor inhibitors
- IL17A protein inhibitors
- MAP-kinase-activated kinase 2 inhibitors
- Complement C5a inhibitors
- Interleukin 1 alpha inhibitors
- Janus Kinase 1 inhibitors
By Targets
- Protein
- Monoclonal antibody
Scope of the Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Janssen, InflaRx, Incyte Corporation, Novartis, CSL Behring, ChemoCentryx, UCB Biopharma S.P.R.L., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, ChemoCentryx, IntegoGen, Pfizer, TO Pharmaceuticals, Kymera Therapeutics, Aclaris Therapeutics, Amgen, Innovation Pharmaceuticals, AnaptysBio, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, IntegoGen, LLC and several others.
Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapies: Bimekizumab (MABp1), IFX-1, INCB054707, Secukinumab, Recombinant anti-granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF) receptor monoclonal antibody, Avacopan, Bimekizumab, and others.
Table of Contents
|1
|Report Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Hidradenitis Suppurativa Disease Overview
|4
|Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Therapeutics Comparative Analysis
|5
|Hidradenitis Suppurativa Therapeutics Assessment
|6
|Hidradenitis Suppurativa – DelveInsight's Analytical Perspective
|7
|In-depth Commercial Hidradenitis Suppurativa Assessment
|8
|Hidradenitis Suppurativa Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late Stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products (Phase III)
|10
|Mid-Stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products (Phase II)
|11
|Early Stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products (Phase I)
|12
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products
|13
|Inactive Hidradenitis Suppurativa Pipeline Products
|14
|Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Products
|15
|Unmet Needs
|16
|Hidradenitis Suppurativa Market Drivers and Barriers
|17
|Future Perspectives and Conclusion
|18
|Analyst Views
|19
|Key Hidradenitis Suppurativa Companies
|20
|Appendix
