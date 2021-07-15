Ghent, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Press release - regulated information

Publication of transparency notifications

(Article 14(1) of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholders in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market)

Ghent, BELGIUM – 15 July 2021, 07:00 CEST – Biotalys (Euronext - BTLS), an AgTech company focused on addressing food protection challenges to enable a more sustainable and safer food supply, announces today, in accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of large shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market (the ‘Belgian Transparency Act’), that it has received transparency notifications from Ackermans & van Haaren NV, Gimv NV, Adviesbeheer Gimv Venture Capital 2010 NV and Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV, Sofinnova Partners S.A.S., ParticipatieMaatschappij Vlaanderen NV, K&E BV, Biovest NV, Madeli participaties B.V. and Agri Investment Fund C.V.B.A.

1. Ackermans & van Haaren NV





Ackermans & van Haaren NV has announced that, on 2 July 2021, it held 4,016,281 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 13.38% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 9 July 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Ackermans & van Haaren NV, Begijnenvest 113, 2000 Antwerp Stichting Administratiekantoor “Het Torentje”, Parklaan 34, 3018 BC Rotterdam (NL)

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 2 July 2021

Threshold that is crossed: 10%

Denominator: 30,020,387

Notified details:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Stichting Administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Ackermans & van Haaren 4,016,281 0 13.38 % 0.00 % TOTAL 4,016,281 0 13.38 % 0.00 %

Chain of control over Ackermans & van Haaren NV (i) Ackermans & van Haaren NV is directly controlled by Scaldis Invest NV (ii) Scaldis Invest NV is directly controlled by Belfimas NV (iii) Belfimas NV is directly controlled by Celfloor S.A. (iv) Celfloor S.A. is directly controlled by Apodia International Holding B.V. (v) Apodia International Holding B.V. is directly controlled by Palamount S.A. (vi) Palamount S.A. is directly controlled by Stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” (vii) Stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” is the ultimate controlling shareholder.



In accordance with article 11, §1 of the Act of 2 May 2007, stichting administratiekantoor “Het Torentje” acts in its own name and on behalf of the companies set forth under (ii) up to and including (vi).

2. Gimv NV, Adviesbeheer Gimv Venture Capital 2010 NV and Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV





Gimv NV, Adviesbeheer Gimv Venture Capital 2010 NV and Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen have announced that, on 2 July 2021, combined they held 4,307,393 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 14.35% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 14 July 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person persons acting in concert

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Gimv NV, Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerp Adviesbeheer Gimv Venture Capital 2010 NV, Karel Oomsstraat 37, 2018 Antwerp Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV, Oude Graanmarkt 63, 1000 Brussels

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 2 July 2021

Threshold that is crossed: 10%

Denominator: 30,020,387

Notified details:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Gimv NV 1,586,010 0 5.28 % 0.00 % Adviesbeheer Gimv Venture Capital 2010 NV 226,570 0 0.75 % 0.00 % Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen 2,494,813 0 8.31 % 0.00



%



TOTAL 4,307,393 0 14.35 % 0.00 %

Gimv NV is not a controlled entity within the meaning of Articles 1:14 and 1:16 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code and holds 100% of the shares in Adviesbeheer Gimv Venture Capital 2010 NV.

PMV holds 100% of the shares in Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV, but the management of this participation has been transferred to Gimv NV. A possible divestment shall be submitted to Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV, but if this meets certain pre-defined criteria the necessary mandates shall be provided. By consequence, persons are acting in concert.

3. Sofinnova Partners S.A.S.





Sofinnova Partners S.A.S. has announced that, on 2 July 2021, it held 4,226,962 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 14.08% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 9 July 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a person that notifies alone

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Sofinnova Partners S.A.S., 7-11 Boulevard Haussmann - 75009 - Paris (France)

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 2 July 2021

Threshold that is crossed: 10%

Denominator: 30,020,387

Notified details:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Sofinnova Partners S.A.S. 4,226,962 0 14.08 % 0.00 % TOTAL 4,226,962 0 14.08 % 0.00 %

Sofinnova Partners S.A.S. is not a controlled entity within the meaning of Articles 1:14 and 1:16 of the Belgian Companies and Associations Code.

Sofinnova Partners S.A.S. is the management company of Sofinnova Industrial Biotech I (a professional capital investment fund under French law) qualifying as collective investment undertaking in the meaning of article 9 § 2 of the royal decree of 14 February 2007, and exercises the voting rights attached to shares owned by Sofinnova Industrial Biotech at its own discretion without any instructions from the fund.

4. ParticipatieMaatschappij Vlaanderen NV





ParticipatieMaatschappij Vlaanderen NV has announced that, on 2 July 2021, it held 2,494,813 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 8.31% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 14 July 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Vlaamse Gewest (Flemish Region), Martelaarsplein 19, 1000 Brussels ParticipatieMaatschappij Vlaanderen NV, Oude Graanmarkt 63, 1000 Brussels

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 2 July 2021

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 30,020,387

Notified details:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Vlaamse Gewest 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % ParticipatieMaatschappij Vlaanderen NV 2,494,813 0 8.31 % 0.00 % TOTAL 2,494,813 0 8.31 % 0.00 %

The Flemish Region (het Vlaamse Gewest) holds 100% of the shares in ParticipatieMaatschappij Vlaanderen NV (PMV NV). PMV NV holds 100% of the shares in Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV which on its turen holds 8,31 % of the shares in Biotalys. This participation however is managed by Gimv NV. A possible divestment shall be submitted to Biotech Fonds Vlaanderen NV, but if this meets certain pre-defined criteria the necessary mandates shall be provided.





5. K&E BV





K&E BV has announced that, on 2 July 2021, it held 1,867,837 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 6.22% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 14 July 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Koen Quaghebeur Els Paesmans K&E BV, Lichtenberglaan 2019, 3800 Sint-Truiden

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 2 July 2021

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 30,020,387

Notified details:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Koen Quaghebeur 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Els Paesmans 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % K&E BV 1,867,837 0 6.22 % 0.00 % TOTAL 1,867,837 0 6.22 % 0.00 %

K&E BV is controlled by Mr. Koen Quaghebeur (50%) and Mrs. Els Paesmans (50%).





6. Biovest NV





Biovest NV has announced that, on 2 July 2021, it held 2,048,798 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 6.82% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 14 July 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Stefan Mariën Sniper Invest SA, Route d’Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg Frederic Mariën Fontana Invest SA, Route d’Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg Robin Devos Radium Invest SA, Route d’Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg RMM SA, Route d’Arlon 19-21 L 8009 Strassen Luxembourg Biovest NV, Karel van de Woestijnestraat 3, 9000 Ghent

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 2 July 2021

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 30,020,387

Notified details:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Stefan Mariën 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Sniper Invest SA 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Frederic Mariën 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Fontana Invest SA 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Robin Devos 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Radium Invest SA 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % RMM SA 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Biovest NV 2,048,798 0 6.82 % 0.00 % TOTAL 2,048,798 0 6.82 % 0.00 %

Biovest NV is 100% owned by RMM SA, which is ultimately owned by Sniper Invest SA (ultimately owned by Stefan Mariën), Fontana Invest SA (ultimately owned by Frederic Mariën), and Radium Invest SA (ultimately owned by Robin Devos), each for one third.





7. Madeli participaties B.V.





Madeli participaties B.V. has announced that, on 2 July 2021, it held 1,948,798 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 6.49% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 12 July 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: Madeli Participaties BV, Leeuwenhoekweg 46, 2661 CZ Bergschenhoek (NL) Fran-I BV, Leeuwenhoekweg 46, 2661 CZ Bergschenhoek (NL) BBG-II BV, Leeuwenhoekweg 46, 2661 CZ Bergschenhoek (NL) Ermati-III BV, Leeuwenhoekweg 46, 2661 CZ Bergschenhoek (NL) Maurits de Ruiter Wouter de Ruiter Henk de Ruiter

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 2 July 2021

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 30,020,387

Notified details:

Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Maurits de Ruiter 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Wouter de Ruiter 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Henk de Ruiter 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Madeli Participaties BV 1,948,798 0 6.49 % 0.00 % TOTAL 1,948,798 0 6.49 % 0.00 %

Madeli Participaties BV is controlled by Madeli BV. The latter company is controlled for 33.33% each by the following entities: Fran-I BV (controlled by Maurits de Ruiter), BBG-II BV (controlled by Wouter de Ruiter) en Ermati-III BV (controlled by Henk de Ruiter).





8. Agri Investment Fund C.V.B.A





Agri Investment Fund C.V.B.A. has announced that, on 2 July 2021, it held 2,158,708 shares of Biotalys NV, representing 7.19% of the total number of voting rights.

The notification dated 8 July 2021 contains the following information:

Reason for the notification: holding of voting securities upon first admission to trading

Notification by: a parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement: HBB V.Z.W., Diestsevest 40, 3000 Leuven BB-Patrim C.V.B.A., Diestsevest 40, 3000 Leuven M.R.B.B. C.V.B.A., Diestsevest 32 5b, 3000 Leuven Agri Investment Fund C.V.B.A., Diestsevest 32 5b, 3000 Leuven

Date on which the threshold was crossed: 2 July 2021

Threshold that is crossed: 5%

Denominator: 30,020,387

Notified details:





Voting rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to the securities Linked to securities Not linked to the securities HBB V.Z.W. 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % Agri Investment Fund C.V.B.A. 2,158,708 0 7.19 % 0.00 % TOTAL 2,158,708 7.19 % 0.00 %

HBB V.Z.W. holds 100% in BB-Patrim C.V.B.A

BB-Patrim C.V.B.A. holds 53.5% in M.R.B.B. C.V.B.A.

M.R.B.B. C.V.B.A. holds 100% in Agri Investment Fund C.V.B.A.





The respective transparency notifications can be found on www.biotalys.com/investors.

About Biotalys

Biotalys is an Agricultural Technology (AgTech) company focused on addressing food protection challenges with proprietary protein-based biocontrol solutions and aiming to provide alternatives to conventional chemical pesticides for a more sustainable and safer food supply. Based on its novel AGROBODY™ technology platform, Biotalys has developed a strong and diverse pipeline of effective products with a favorable safety profile that aim to address key crop pests and diseases across the whole value chain, from soil to plate. Biotalys was founded in 2013 as a spin-off from the VIB (Flanders Institute for Biotechnology) and was listed on Euronext Brussels on 2 July 2021. The company is based in the biotech cluster in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on www.biotalys.com.

For further information, please contact

Toon Musschoot, Strategic Communications Manager

T: +32 (0)9 274 54 00

E: Toon.Musschoot@biotalys.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Chris Gardner, Chris Welsh

T: +44 (0)203 709 5700

E: Biotalys@consilium-comms.com