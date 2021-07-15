English German

15 July 2021

PRESS RELEASE

GAM appoints new Zurich based Global Head of Wealth Management and new Head of Private Labelling in Luxembourg

GAM announced today that as part of its growth plans, Martin Jufer is being promoted to the new role of Global Head of Wealth Management and Sean O’Driscoll will join the firm as the CEO of Luxembourg, responsible for the management company and Private Label Funds business.

These appointments mark another step in the implementation of GAM’s growth strategy.

GAM Private Labelling is one of the largest independent third-party fund solution providers in Europe and plans to further strengthen the strategic growth path for the platform by building on its strong track record and ongoing client demand for management company services.

GAM‘s existing private clients business will be re-branded as GAM Wealth Management. GAM plans to grow the capabilities within its recently opened office in Singapore and continue to build its presence in this important and growing market. GAM also plans to deepen its existing capabilities in Switzerland and the UK while continuing to invest in new technology to support best in class client service.

Martin Jufer joined GAM from Julius Baer in 2009 and has been responsible for the Private Labelling business since 2015. Martin will provide continuity by remaining on the boards of GAM’s management companies in Switzerland, Luxembourg, Ireland and Italy. Martin takes up his new Wealth Management role on 2nd August and will remain based in Zurich.

Sean O’Driscoll joins GAM from Universal-Investment where he was the Country Head of Luxembourg and a member of the Group Management Board. Sean will remain based in Luxembourg and will provide senior leadership there to reflect the importance of Luxembourg within GAM’s business plans. Sean has over 27 years of experience in the industry. Before Universal-Investment he had roles with AXA, BlackRock and State Street in the USA, Ireland and Luxembourg. Sean will join GAM on 2nd August.

(These appointments are subject to the normal regulatory approvals).

GAM Wealth Management (formerly GAM Private Clients and Charities) has over 35 years of experience in providing multi asset solutions for private clients and as at 31 December 2020 managed over CHF 2.9 billion for clients including ultra high net worth individuals, family offices, trusts and charities.

GAM Private Labelling is one of the largest bank-independent third-party fund solution providers in Europe with CHF 86.1 billion of assets under management (AuM) and over 50 Private Labelling clients as at 31 December 2020.

Peter Sanderson, Chief Executive Officer at GAM, said: “I’m proud to recognise GAM’s long heritage managing assets on behalf of our wealth clients and believe that Martin’s client focus and solutions mindset combined with our multi asset investment capabilities will continue to attract clients and deliver the excellent service that they expect. Our Luxembourg team plays a critical role at GAM and Sean will further strengthen our leadership there bringing his significant business building, governance and oversight experience which will further develop our position as a leading third-party provider of fund solutions and management company services. I am delighted that GAM continues to attract such high calibre professionals while also being able to promote so strongly from within our own internal talent.”

Upcoming events:

4 August 2021 Half Year results 2021

21 October 2021 Interim management statement Q3 2021

For further information please contact:

Charles Naylor

Global Head of Communications and Investor Relations

T +44 20 7917 2241

Investor Relations Media Relations Media Relations

Jessica Grassi Kathryn Jacques Ute Dehn Christen

T +41 58 426 31 37 T +44 20 7393 8699 T +41 58 426 31 36

Visit us: www.gam.com

Follow us: Twitter und LinkedIn

About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employed 701 FTEs in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano as at 31 December 2020. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol ‘GAM’. The Group has AuM of CHF 124.5 billion (USD 132.3 billion) as at 31 March 2021.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

This press release by GAM Holding AG (‘the Company’) includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company’s intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company’s future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as ‘may’, ‘will’, ‘would’, ‘should’, ‘expect’, ‘intend’, ‘estimate’, ‘anticipate’, ‘project’, ‘believe’, ‘seek’, ‘plan’, ‘predict’, ‘continue’ and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions, and the Company’s ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this press release and any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Attachments