Proactive news headlines including Mako Gold, Auteco Minerals, Aurumin and Astro Resources

Sydney, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- Mako Gold Ltd (ASX:MKG) has gained a new substantial shareholder in Delphi which has picked up an 8.93% interest in the company. Click here
- Auteco Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT) has increased the inferred mineral resource estimate for the Pickle Crow Project in Ontario, Canada, by 71% to 1.7 million ounces of gold. Click here
- Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has started drilling at its 100%-owned Mt Dimer Gold Project 120 kilometres northeast of Southern Cross in Western Australia. Click here
- Predictive Discovery Ltd (ASX:PDI) has been granted a trading halt by ASX with an announcement pending in regard to material exploration results. Click here
- Astro Resources NL’s (ASX:ARO) geological mapping and rock-chip sampling has delivered encouraging preliminary results from the company’s recently pegged mining lode claims at the Needles Gold Project in Nevada, USA. Click here
- Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) directors have demonstrated their confidence in the company’s zinc-lead strategy by participating in a recent placement. Click here
- Hartshead Resources NL (ASX:HHR) (FRA:P6V0) has made strong progress on its Phase I Concept Select work program in the UK Southern Gas Basin. Click here
- Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) (LON:SO4) (OTCMKTS:WHELF) (FRA:W1D) has added energy services and finance experience to its team with the appointment of Stuart Fraser as chief financial officer. Click here
- Castillo Copper Ltd (ASX:CCZ) (LON:CCZ) (FRA:7OR) shares surged as much as 29% higher intra-day after drilling intersected significant visible copper mineralisation at the Big One Deposit in Mt Isa’s copper-belt, Queensland. Click here
- Sovereign Metals Limited (ASX:SVM) (FRA:SVM) has appointed Paul Marcos, an engineering and consulting expert with considerable mineral sands experience, as head of development for the Kasiya Rutile Project in Malawi. Click here
- Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) has restored its board to full strength by appointing two new non-executive directors - James Davis and Mitch Taylor - following the resignation of Graham Holdaway and John Sergeant. Click here
- Infinity Lithium Corporation Ltd (ASX:INF) (FRA:3PM) is making strong progress with test-work as part of the EIT InnoEnergy funded program to produce battery-grade lithium hydroxide from the San José Lithium Project in Spain. Click here
- Westar Resources Ltd (ASX:WSR) has identified six separate high priority conductors for base metals during geophysical studies at the Gidgee North Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Element 25 Ltd’s (ASX:E25) first manganese ore shipment from its flagship Butcherbird project has set sail from Port Hedland in Western Australia. Click here
- Kin Mining NL (ASX:KIN) has received strong validation of its exploration strategy and growing inventory with prominent Asia Pacific gold producer St Barbara Ltd (ASX:SBM) (OTCMKTS:STBMY) becoming an initial substantial holder. Click here
- Matador Mining Ltd (ASX:MZZ) (OTCMKTS:MZZMF) (FSE:MA3) is exploring for gold at the Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, an island off the east coast of Canada. Click here
