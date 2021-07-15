The Global Air Ambulance Market is expected to grow by $ 4.81 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 10% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Air Ambulance Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02653501/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the air ambulance market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and advanced onboard medical treatment. In addition, the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The air ambulance market analysis includes the service and type segments and geographic landscape.



The air ambulance market is segmented as below:

By Service

• Hospital-based service

• Community-based service

• Others



By Type

• Rotary-wing aircraft

• Fixed-wing aircraft



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the advanced onboard medical treatment as one of the prime reasons driving the air ambulance market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on air ambulance market covers the following areas:

• Air ambulance market sizing

• Air ambulance market forecast

• Air ambulance market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading air ambulance market vendors that include Air Ambulance Worldwide, Air Methods Corp., Augsburg Air Ambulance, REVA Inc., EMSOS Medical Pvt. Ltd., IAS Medical Ltd., KKR & Co. Inc., Luxembourg Air Rescue Asbl, and PHI Inc.Babcock International Group Plc. Also, the air ambulance market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

