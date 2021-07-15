The Global Area Rugs Market is expected to grow by $ 1.44 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Area Rugs Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02629486/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the area rugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the consumer shift toward interior design and the growing demand for high-end luxury area rugs. In addition, the consumer shift toward interior design is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The area rugs market analysis includes the product, distribution channel, and application segments and geographic landscape.



The area rugs market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Machine-made area rugs

• Handmade area rugs



By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Application

• Residential

• Commercial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing popularity of omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the area rugs market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on area rugs market covers the following areas:

• Area rugs market sizing

• Area rugs market forecast

• Area rugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading area rugs market vendors that include Balta Group NV, BRINTONS AGNELLA Ltd., Bukhara Oriental Rugs, Capel Inc., Harounian Rugs International, Kalaty Rug Corp., Loloi Inc., Milliken and Co., Mohawk Industries Inc., and Momeni Inc. Also, the area rugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

