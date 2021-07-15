The Global Gamification Market is expected to grow by $ 19.69 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gamification Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p01055023/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the gamification market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning, increased adoption of gamification-based corporate training, and increasing implementation of customer-centric business model. In addition, increasing adoption of gamification in e-learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gamification market analysis includes the end-user and application segments and geographic landscape.



The gamification market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Healthcare

• Entertainment

• Retail

• Education

• Others



By Application

• Consumer-driven application

• Enterprise-driven application



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in mergers and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the gamification market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of advanced technologies in gamification solutions and the increasing use of AR and VR in educational gamification solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gamification market covers the following areas:

• Gamification market sizing

• Gamification market forecast

• Gamification market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gamification market vendors that include Allen Interactions Inc., Ambition, Aon Plc, BI WORLDWIDE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., GP Strategies Corp., Hoopla Software Inc., Microsoft Corp., MPS Interactive Systems Ltd., and SAP SE. Also, the gamification market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

