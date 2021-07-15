The Global Alcoholic Drinks Market is expected to grow by 23.13 billion L during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Alcoholic Drinks Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02386322/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the alcoholic drinks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in the popularity of the craft segment and rise in mergers and acquisitions In addition, an increase in the popularity of the craft segment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The alcoholic drinks market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The alcoholic drinks market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Beer

• Wine

• Spirits

• RTD pre-mixes

• Cider



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increase in marketing and promotional activities as one of the prime reasons driving the alcoholic drinks market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on alcoholic drinks market covers the following areas:

• Alcoholic drinks market sizing

• Alcoholic drinks market forecast

• Alcoholic drinks market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading alcoholic drinks market vendors that include Anheuser Busch InBev SA/NV, Bacardi Global Brands Ltd., Beam Suntory Inc., Carlsberg Group, Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E & J Gallo Winery, Heineken NV, Molson Coors Brewing Co., and Pernod Ricard SA. Also, the alcoholic drinks market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02386322/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________