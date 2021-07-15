Worldwide Human Rights Organizations Industry to 2030 - Featuring Amnesty, Human Rights Watch and Civil Rights Defenders Among Others

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Rights Organizations Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global human rights organizations market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.

The global human rights organizations market is expected to grow from $15.49 billion in 2020 to $15.56 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.5%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $18.91 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 5%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the human rights organizations ? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Human Rights Organization market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider human rights organizations market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the impact of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its recovery.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The human rights organizations market section of the report gives context. It compares the human rights organizations market with other segments of the human rights organizations market by size and growth, historic and forecast.

Major players in the human rights organizations market are Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch, Civil Rights Defenders, Human Rights Without Frontiers International, Physicians for Human Rights, Anti-Slavery International, Global Rights, UN Watch, European Centre for Minority Issues, and International Federation for Human Rights.



The human rights organizations market consists of revenue generated through human rights services by entities that are engaged in promoting causes associated with human rights either for a broad or a specific constituency. Establishments in this industry address issues such as protecting and promoting broad constitutional rights and civil liberties of individuals and those suffering from neglect, abuse, or exploitation, promoting the interests of specific groups such as children, women, senior citizens, or persons with disabilities, improving relations between racial, ethnic, and cultural groups, and promoting voter education and registration.



Organizations and human rights defenders are working towards protecting the digital human rights of individuals. According to the Pew Research poll of US adults in November 2019, the majority of Americans consider their online and offline activities are being tracked and monitored by companies and the government. Data collection has become mainstream that it breaches the privacy of individuals as everything is being tracked over the internet. To safeguard the interests of individuals using digital technology, human rights organizations are spreading awareness and are fighting to bring laws into place.



The human rights organizations market covered in this report is segmented by type of organizations into nongovernmental organizations; intergovernmental organizations; governmental organizations; international organizations and by application into all humans; children; women; disabled; LGBTQ; others.



In September 2020, Alwaleed Philanthropy, a charitable and philanthropic organization founded with a mission to help mitigate poverty and transcend international boundaries, has joined the Saudi Human Rights Commission to sign a memorandum of cooperation aimed at improving the protection of human rights of women and young people in Saudi Arabia. The Saudi Human Rights Commission is a Saudi government organization working for the protection and promotion of human rights in line with international standards.



The rise in hate crimes is expected to drive the human rights organizations market. Hate crime is a form of criminal violence upon a person or property, caused in whole or in part by an offender's bias against a race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender, or gender identity. As per the annual report of FBI published in 2019, physical attacks against individuals have risen, accounting for 61% of the 7,120 cases reported by law enforcement authorities nationally as hate crimes in the USA. Government and non-governmental organizations aim to curb the abuses that challenge people's human rights, which further aids in the growth of the human rights organizations market.



Increasing attacks against human rights defenders are anticipated to hinder the human rights organization market. Attacks against human rights organizations that strive to safeguard human rights are rising at an alarming rate. For instance, in 2019, the Business and Human Rights Resource Center has tracked around 572 attack cases that were related to business-related activities, which is up from 492 cases in 2018. These attacks cause a sense of fear and timidness among individuals who work for human rights protection and challenges human rights protection activities, which thereby impedes the growth of the market.



