The Global Age-related Macular Degeneration Market is expected to grow by $ 4.00 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Age-related Macular Degeneration Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183837/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the age-related macular degeneration market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high prevalence of AMD and the rising geriatric population. In addition, high prevalence of AMD is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The age-related macular degeneration market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The age-related macular degeneration market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Wet AMD

• Dry AMD



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• ROW



This study identifies the strong pipeline and expected approvals as one of the prime reasons driving the age-related macular degeneration market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on age-related macular degeneration market covers the following areas:

• Age-related macular degeneration market sizing

• Age-related macular degeneration market forecast

• Age-related macular degeneration market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading age-related macular degeneration market vendors that include AbbVie Inc., Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Inc., Amgen Inc., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Bayer AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Also, the age-related macular degeneration market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02183837/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________