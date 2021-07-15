Global Camera Tracking Software Market (2020 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camera Tracking Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component and Tracking Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The camera tracking software market was valued at US$ 286.8 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 734.1 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.47% during 2020-2028.



The growth of the camera tracking software market is attributed to the high demand for high-quality software products for camera tracking. These software solutions are used extensively for creating high-definition 3D animation. A camera tracking process involves taking a video content recorded using a real live camera and tracking its motion to add 3D elements to it. This process has become common in the filmmaking business, and it is used to add 3D animation, special effects, backdrops, robotic actions, etc. in movies, commercials, and TV shows, among others. Camera tracking software are being extensively used to create real-life animation. They are being used for creating images, stabilizing shaky conventional or 360 VR shots, and producing 360 virtual reality or 3D stereoscopic films; creating architectural previews; reconstructing accident or crash scenarios; and so on.



The camera tracking market is segmented on the bases of component, tracking type, and geography. Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. Based on tracking type, the camera tracking market is categorized as still tracking and sequence tracking. Further, on the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



Adobe Inc.; Andersson Technologies LLC; Science-D-Visions; BORIS FX, INC.; and Autodesk Inc. are among the key players operating in the global camera tracking market. The key market players are focused on product developments and innovations. For instance, 3DEqualizer4 offered by 3DEqualizer is a prominent 3D tracking solution used to add real-time animation effects. The company released the 6th version of 3DEqualizer4 in the form of a SaaS model. The software is available for all, including the end users ranging from hobbyists/students/beginners to the largest possible VFX companies. 3DEqualizer has been focusing on investing in partnering with distributors across the world to strengthen and expand its business.



In the first half of 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic hindered the global camera tracking market due to the temporary suspension of film and TV show production across the world, to combat the spread of the virus and comply with the social distancing norms imposed by local and federal governments. Moreover, the restriction on film shoots led to lower demand for various equipment and software solutions required for filmmaking. However, resumption of the film production on sets from the Q3 2020 (in some parts of the world) gradually triggered the demand for camera tracking software.



Major players operating in the global market include are Andersson Technologies LLC; The Foundry Visionmongers Limited; Ncam, Adobe; Science-D-Visions; BORIS FX, INC; Maxon Computer GmbH; Autodesk, Inc.; Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd. and Vicon Motion Systems Ltd.



