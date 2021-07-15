Outlook on the Soft Tissue Allografts Global Market to 2026 - Featuring Allosource, Anika Therapeutics and Cook Medical Among Others

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Soft Tissue Allografts Market 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for soft tissue allografts should grow from $5.1 billion in 2021 to $6.6 billion by 2026, at compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% for the period of 2021-2026.

The report will provide details about the soft tissue allografts used in the treatment of dental disease, facial dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgical processes. It will also highlight the current and future market potentiality of soft tissue allografts with detailed analysis of the competitive environment. Drivers, restraints, opportunities, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence dental diseases, orthopedic surgeries using allografts, and the regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the report. The report includes a market projection for 2026, and a market share analysis for key players.

This report segments the market for soft tissue allografts based on products, applications, and geography. Product types are cartilage allografts, tendon allografts, meniscus allografts, dental allografts, collagen allografts, and amniotic allografts. Applications are orthopedic, dentistry, wound care, and others.

By geographical region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries, and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2020 as the base year, with estimates for 2021 and forecast value for 2026.

Tooth loss is very common and can happen as a result of disease or trauma, and the use of dental implants to provide support for the replacement of missing teeth has a long and multifaceted history. Statistics by the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons show that 69% of adults ages 35 to 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth to an accident, gum disease, a failed root canal, or tooth decay. Furthermore, by age 74, 26% of adults have lost all of their permanent teeth. Research on dental implant designs, materials and techniques has increased in the past few years and is expected to expand in the future due to the recent growth of the market for dental implants and the rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry, which points to increased demand for soft tissue allografts.

The increase in life expectancy and oral hygiene concerns have increased total dental visits; and additionally, the aging population plays a pivotal role in driving the demand for soft tissue allografts.

The report also includes a discussion of the major drivers and global dynamics, along with the political, economic, social, and technological factors that will have an impact on the market. Market estimates and forecast figures are provided for all major market segments. A discussion of the major players is included in the competitive landscape section, which provides trends in product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and other agreements.

The Report Includes:

31 data tables and 22 additional tables

An updated review and in-depth analysis of the global market for soft tissue allografts

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Estimation of current market size and revenue forecast for global soft tissue allografts market, and corresponding market share analysis by product type, application and geography

Highlights of current and future market potential for soft tissue allografts with clinical applications in the treatment of dental disease, facial dental surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other surgical process

Discussion of market dynamics, industry structure, pricing analysis, prevalence or incidence dental diseases, regulatory scenario, and penetration of technologies within the biotech industry

Coverage of country specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Argentina, China, Japan, India, Australia, GCC countries and South Africa within the regional segment

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of this market

Review of patents issued for tissue allograft products and therapies, new developments and potential markets for future developments

Discussion of market regulations and reimbursement policies for transplant procedures within/outside the U.S., and treatment in the EU countries

Insight into the growth development strategies of the major players operating within the global market and their key competitive landscape

Profile descriptions of the leading industry players, including Anika Therapeutics Inc., Cook Medical Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Soft Tissue Allografts

General Overview of Joint Pain and Related Disorders

Osteoarthritis

Rheumatoid Arthritis

Wound Care

Organ Transplantation Alternatives

Trends in Soft Tissue Allografts Techniques and Their Alternatives

3D Tissue Assembly

Nanotechnology for Tissue Regeneration

Innovation by Small Firms

Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Increase in the Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Rise in the Geriatric Population

Rising Awareness of Importance of Soft Tissues in Sport Injuries

New Therapeutic Pathways for Organ Transplantation and Their Alternatives

Market Restraints

Challenges in Government Approval Process for Orthopedic Devices

Soft Tissue Graft Lower Outcome Challenges

Market Opportunities

Growing Economic Benefits of Organ and Tissue Transplants

Increasing Demand for Cosmetic Dentistry

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product

Orthopedic Alternatives

Global Market for Soft Tissue Allografts

Cartilage Allografts

Market Size and Forecast

Tendon Allografts

Market Size and Forecast

Meniscus Allografts

Market Size and Forecast

Dental Allografts

Market Size and Forecast

Collagen Allografts

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size and Forecast

Amniotic Allografts

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Soft Tissue Allografts

Orthopedic Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Dentistry

Market Size and Forecast

Wound Care

Market Size and Forecast

Other Applications

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Region

Global Market for Soft Tissue Allografts by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Market Analysis

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin American Countries

Middle East & Africa

Market Analysis

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle Eastern & African Countries

Chapter 8 Impact of COVID-19

Introduction

Impact on Wound Care and Telehealth Management Program

Impact on Kidney Transplant Program

Donor Testing

COVID-19 in Transplant Recipients

Minimizing Infection Risk in Recipients

Future Perspectives

Chapter 9 Regulations and Reimbursement

Regulations in the U.S.

U.S. Federal Regulation of Human Tissue

History of Regulation in the U.S.

Regulations Outside the U.S.

Reimbursement in the U.S.

Organ Acquisition Costs

Reimbursement for Hospital Costs

Reimbursement for Physician Services

Reimbursement Outside the U.S.

Treatment in EU Countries

Chapter 10 Competitive Landscape

Market Share Analysis of Major Players

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Developments

Mergers and Acquisitions in 2016-2018

Chapter 11 Company Profiles

Allosource Inc.

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Biohorizons Iph

Biotissue Technologies Gmbh

Cook Medical Inc.

Globus Medical Inc.

Integra Lifesciences Corp.

Johnson & Johnson

Mimedx Group Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Seaspine

Straumann Holding Ag.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

Chapter 12 Appendix: Acronyms

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2dr8q4