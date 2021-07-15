Coenzyme Q10 Market worth $1.15 billion by 2027, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The coenzyme Q10 market revenue is expected to cross USD 1.15 Billion by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising emphasis on health promoting dietary supplements and increasing focus of consumers towards healthy lifestyle are anticipated to positively influence the coenzyme Q10 industry growth.

Rising awareness of Inherent benefits of the coenzyme Q10 in healthcare applications to treat cancer, promote heart health and treat Huntington’s disease will further drive the market statistics over the forecast period.

Some major findings of the coenzyme Q10 market report include:

Cosmetic application of coenzyme Q10 is projected to surpass USD 190 Million by 2027 owing to rising awareness about the advantages offered by coenzyme Q10 among cosmetic manufacturers.

Major players in the coenzyme Q10 industry are focusing on strategic initiatives such as new product launches, collaboration, partnership, and mergers & acquisition to cater to rising demand of coenzyme Q10 primarily from pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and dietary supplement applications.

North America coenzyme Q10 market is anticipated to register over 9.8% between 2021 and 2027 owing to rising demand for coenzyme Q10 enriched dietary supplement products and significant shift towards natural & organic cosmetic products in the region.

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages, 76 market data tables and 34 figures & charts from the report "Coenzyme Q10 Market Forecasts By Application (Pharmaceuticals, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Application Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 – 2027"

Other application of coenzyme Q10 market such as toothpaste and functional food is anticipated to witness over 8.5% CAGR in the predicted period. The demand for coenzyme Q10 is growing due to emerging use as a nutritional ingredient in functional food products and toothpaste. Increasing demand for nutritive convenience and fortified food along with growth in health awareness among consumers across the globe have propelled the demand for functional food products, thereby, boosting the overall market demand.

Asia Pacific coenzyme Q10 market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of over 11.5% up to 2027. Aging demographics and surging demand for the substance in pharmaceuticals is anticipated to have a positive influence on market statistics in the Asia Pacific region. Furthermore, increasing dietary supplement demand in emerging economies such as India, South Korea, and China owing to rising expenditure on health-enhancing products and growing per capita income are positively influencing the market expansion.

