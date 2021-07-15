Biofidelity Announces Formation of Scientific Advisory Board

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofidelity Ltd, the cancer diagnostics company, today announces the members of its newly-formed Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) with the appointments of leaders from the clinical, pharmaceutical and patient advocacy fields. Initial members include:

Dr. Mace Rothenberg, former CMO, Pfizer

Dr. Hesham Abdullah, Head of Oncology Global Clinical Development, GSK

Dr. Jerald Radich, Professor & Kurt Enslein Endowed Chair, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center

Andrea Conners, Executive Director, Patient Empowerment Network

Phylicia L. Woods, Executive Director, Cancer Policy Institute, Cancer Support Community

The SAB will help guide the development of Biofidelity's portfolio of molecular diagnostic products based on its breakthrough ASPYRE technology, which enables simple, decentralized multi-gene testing in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of current technologies.

With the ability to perform ultra-sensitive detection of panels of DNA and RNA mutations from tissue or blood using existing real-time PCR platforms, ASPYRE provides comprehensive actionable results in a matter of hours. Biofidelity expects to launch ASPYRE-Lung (formerly Identi-Lung), its first commercial diagnostic assay, later this year through its recently established US headquarters and cancer diagnostic laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Dr. Barnaby Balmforth, Chief Executive Officer of Biofidelity, commented, "Biofidelity's disruptive technology is designed to revolutionize access to best-in-class cancer diagnostics, breaking down barriers to better screening, monitoring and treatment for all cancer patients. Dr. Mace Rothenberg, Dr. Hesham Abdullah and Dr. Jerald Radich have an extraordinary track record of service to cancer patients at the world's leading pharmaceutical companies and research centers, while Andrea Conners and Phylicia Woods have been tremendous advocates for patients and for access to precision medicine. We are greatly honored and encouraged by their commitment to support the potential of ASPYRE to provide oncologists with rapid, clinically actionable data to enable the right cancer treatment to be prescribed at the right time."

