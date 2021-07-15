Global Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Molecular Diagnostics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090566/?utm_source=GNW
4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR
The Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.
Software & Service Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR
In the global Software & Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Molecular Diagnostics Receive Healthy Booster from CoVid-19 Tests
EXHIBIT 1: Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in the Most
Impacted Countries: As on August 27, 2020
RT-PCR Emerges as the Frontline Technology for Testing COVID-19
Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests
Need of the Hour: RT-PCR Shortages to be Tackled Effectively by
Molecular Diagnostics Companies
Molecular Diagnostic Companies Re-strategize Logistics to Stay
at the Top End of the Game
Select Tests Introduced for COVID-19
COVID-19 Plunges Fortunes of Non- COVID Diagnostics
Cancer Testing Dives During First Half of 2020
Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Tests Suffer the Brunt of CoVID-19
Curbs
Labs Embark New Journeys to Retain Overall Volumes
Molecular Diagnostics: An Introduction
Types of Molecular Diagnostics Tests
Market Outlook
Major Growth Drivers
Developing Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects
PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market
Infectious Diseases: The Largest Application Market
Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market
Competition
EXHIBIT 2: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Leading
Player (2019)
EXHIBIT 3: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Clostridium
difficile by Leading Player: 2019
Pharmaceutical Firms Carve their Niche in Molecular Diagnostic
Market
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Faster Screening Necessitates Point-of-Care Diagnostics for
COVID-19
Molecular Diagnostics Market Eyes Transformational Impact of
Proactive Diagnostics
Next-Generation Sequencing to Emerge as Novel Technique in
Fight with COVID-19
Isothermal Amplification: An Alternative to RT-PCR for COVID-19
Testing
Technological Innovations Set to Drive Market Growth
New Product Developments
Digitalization Trends Benefit Growth
Growing Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine
EXHIBIT 4: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine
Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics
Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics Lead Growth
EXHIBIT 5: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related
Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018
EXHIBIT 7: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)
by Region for 2018
New Applications Hold Promising Potential
Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum
Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth
EXHIBIT 8: World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion
for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026
Nanotechnology for Molecular Diagnostics
Growing Popularity of Chemo-Sensitivity Testing of CTCs
Genetic Disease Testing Offers Bright Prospects
Genetic Testing to Aid in Personalized Medicine
Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing
Market
Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - The Way Ahead
Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of
Antimicrobial Resistance
Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Opportunities
EXHIBIT 9: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in
Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases
Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market
Growth
Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted
Diseases Amplify Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with
AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018
EXHIBIT 11: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by
Region for 2018
Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer
Disease
Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option
Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market
Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing
EXHIBIT 12: Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region
HPV Testing: A Fast Growing Segment in the Molecular Diagnostic
Testing Market
EXHIBIT 13: HPV Associated Disorders Market by Indication: 2019
Cervical Cancer: Rising Incidence & Mortality Enhances Need for
Testing
EXHIBIT 14: Number of New Cervix Uteri Cases in the World by
Region (2018)
Molecular based Tests Ingrain Roots in Blood Donor Screening
Segment
Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth
EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market
EXHIBIT 15: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP
EXHIBIT 16: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Reagents & Kits by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Instruments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Instruments by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Instruments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Software &
Service by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Software & Service by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Software & Service by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for PCR by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for PCR by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for PCR by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for In-Situ
Hybridization by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for In-Situ Hybridization by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Situ Hybridization
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Isothermal
Amplification by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Isothermal Amplification by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Isothermal
Amplification by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Sequencing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Sequencing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Sequencing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Chips &
Microarrays by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Chips & Microarrays by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Chips & Microarrays by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Technologies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Technologies by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Infectious
Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Infectious Disease by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Infectious Disease by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Oncology Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Oncology Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Oncology Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Genetic Testing
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Genetic Testing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Analytics
Market Overview
EXHIBIT 17: Healthcare Spending as a % of GDP in the US: 2010-2020
US Emerges as a Major Market for COVID-19 Tests
FDA Plays Instrumental Role in Influx of New Tests
EXHIBIT 18: Select COVID-19 Test Kits with FDA Authorization
EXHIBIT 19: EXHIBIT 20: Cumulative Number of COVI-19 Tests
Performed in the US (In ?000): 31-Mar-30 July 2020
NIH Launches Initiative to Encourage Innovation
Infectious Disease Testing Contributes to High Growth
Ageing Demographics: Major Driving Factor
EXHIBIT 21: US Elderly Population: Expected Growth Rates Over
the Years 2005-2025
Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases Drives Focus onto
Molecular Diagnostics
Rising Incidence of Cancer: A Major Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 22: Leading Sites of New Cancer Cases in Males: 2020
EXHIBIT 23: Leading Sites of New Cancer Cases in Females: 2020
Molecular Diagnostics Tests Gain Share in STD Testing Domain
HPV Testing Market: A Review
EXHIBIT 24: Prevalence of HPV in the US by Age
US Personalized Medicine Market to Offer Significant Opportunities
Companion Diagnostics Market in the US
Burgeoning Potential for Genetic Testing
Paradigm Shift amongst Consumers Spurs DTC Genetic Testing Market
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and
Software & Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Software & Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by
Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits, Instruments and Software & Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization,
Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal
Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR,
In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing,
Chips & Microarrays and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology
Testing, Genetic Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic
Testing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic Testing and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and
Software & Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Software & Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits, Instruments and Software & Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization,
Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal
Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR,
In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing,
Chips & Microarrays and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology
Testing, Genetic Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic
Testing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic Testing and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Brief Note on COVID-19 Testing in Japan
Demographics Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 25: Breakdown of Population by Age Group in Japan:
2010, 2020, and 2025
Market Analytics
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and
Software & Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Software & Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits, Instruments and Software & Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization,
Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal
Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR,
In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing,
Chips & Microarrays and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology
Testing, Genetic Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic
Testing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic Testing and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
COVID-19 Testing: An Overview
HPV Testing in China
Market Analytics
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and
Software & Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Software & Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits, Instruments and Software & Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization,
Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal
Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR,
In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing,
Chips & Microarrays and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology
Testing, Genetic Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic
Testing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic Testing and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
COVID-19 Testing Drives Revenue Growth
Covid-19 Testing in the UK
Aging Population: A Prime Growth Driver
Automated Systems Gain Preeminence
Oncology-based Molecular Diagnostics Holds Immense Potential
EXHIBIT 26: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe: 2012, 2018,
and 2025
EXHIBIT 27: Distribution of New Cancer Cases by Type in Europe:
2018
HPV Testing in Europe: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and
Software & Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Software & Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits, Instruments and Software & Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization,
Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal
Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR,
In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing,
Chips & Microarrays and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology
Testing, Genetic Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic
Testing and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Infectious Disease, Oncology Testing, Genetic Testing and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and
Software & Service - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Component - Reagents & Kits, Instruments and Software & Service
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Reagents &
Kits, Instruments and Software & Service for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization,
Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and
Other Technologies - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
Technology - PCR, In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal
Amplification, Sequencing, Chips & Microarrays and Other
Technologies Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Molecular Diagnostics
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for PCR,
In-Situ Hybridization, Isothermal Amplification, Sequencing,
Chips & Microarrays and Other Technologies for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Molecular
Diagnostics by Application - Infectious Disease, Oncology
Testing, Genetic Testing and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Molecular Diagnostics by
