Global Molecular Diagnostics Market to Reach $20 Billion by 2027

4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$20 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Reagents & Kits, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.4% CAGR and reach US$11.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Instruments segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.9% CAGR



The Molecular Diagnostics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 8.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.9% CAGR.



Software & Service Segment to Record 9.3% CAGR



In the global Software & Service segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 9.9% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Molecular Diagnostics Receive Healthy Booster from CoVid-19 Tests

EXHIBIT 1: Total Number of COVID-19 Tests Conducted in the Most

Impacted Countries: As on August 27, 2020

Molecular Diagnostics Receive Healthy Booster from CoVid-19 Tests

RT-PCR Emerges as the Frontline Technology for Testing COVID-19

Performance Analysis of COVID-19 Tests

Need of the Hour: RT-PCR Shortages to be Tackled Effectively by

Molecular Diagnostics Companies

Molecular Diagnostic Companies Re-strategize Logistics to Stay

at the Top End of the Game

Select Tests Introduced for COVID-19

COVID-19 Plunges Fortunes of Non- COVID Diagnostics

Cancer Testing Dives During First Half of 2020

Myeloproliferative Neoplasm Tests Suffer the Brunt of CoVID-19

Curbs

Labs Embark New Journeys to Retain Overall Volumes

Molecular Diagnostics: An Introduction

Types of Molecular Diagnostics Tests

Market Outlook

Major Growth Drivers

Developing Countries Offer Strong Growth Prospects

PCR Technology Leads the MDx Market

Infectious Diseases: The Largest Application Market

Reagents and Kits Dominate the Molecular Diagnostics Market

Competition

EXHIBIT 2: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market by Leading

Player (2019)

EXHIBIT 3: Global Molecular Diagnostics Market for Clostridium

difficile by Leading Player: 2019

Pharmaceutical Firms Carve their Niche in Molecular Diagnostic

Market

Recent Market Activity



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Faster Screening Necessitates Point-of-Care Diagnostics for

COVID-19

Molecular Diagnostics Market Eyes Transformational Impact of

Proactive Diagnostics

Next-Generation Sequencing to Emerge as Novel Technique in

Fight with COVID-19

Isothermal Amplification: An Alternative to RT-PCR for COVID-19

Testing

Technological Innovations Set to Drive Market Growth

New Product Developments

Digitalization Trends Benefit Growth

Growing Role of Molecular Diagnostics in Personalized Medicine

EXHIBIT 4: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$

Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Companion Diagnostics Drive Personalized Medicine

Biomarkers as Companion Diagnostics

Oncology-Based Molecular Diagnostics Lead Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 6: Global Number of New Cancer Cases and Cancer-related

Deaths by Cancer Site for 2018

EXHIBIT 7: Number of New Cancer Cases and Deaths (in Million)

by Region for 2018

New Applications Hold Promising Potential

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Technologies Keep Up the Momentum

Rising Emphasis on Lab Automation to Augur Well for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 8: World Laboratory Automation Market in US$ Billion

for Years 2018, 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Nanotechnology for Molecular Diagnostics

Growing Popularity of Chemo-Sensitivity Testing of CTCs

Genetic Disease Testing Offers Bright Prospects

Genetic Testing to Aid in Personalized Medicine

Pharmacogenomics Development Augurs Growth of Genetic Testing

Market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnostics - The Way Ahead

Nucleic Acid Amplification Methods for Detection of

Antimicrobial Resistance

Growing Incidence of Infectious Diseases Spurs Opportunities

EXHIBIT 9: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in

Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death

in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)

PCR Plays a Vital Role in the Diagnosis of Infectious Diseases

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Market

Growth

Greater Number of Tests for HIV and Sexually Transmitted

Diseases Amplify Growth

EXHIBIT 10: Global HIV Prevalence: Number of People Living with

AIDs (in Thousands) by Region for 2018

EXHIBIT 11: Number of AIDS-Related Deaths (in Thousands) by

Region for 2018

Rapid HIV Tests: A New Age Diagnostic Weapon against the Killer

Disease

Home HIV Testing Emerges as a Lucrative Option

Molecular Tests Gaining Prominence in GC/Chlamydia Testing Market

Molecular Diagnostics Opens New Avenues in Viral Hepatitis Testing

EXHIBIT 12: Hepatitis B prevalence Worldwide by Region

HPV Testing: A Fast Growing Segment in the Molecular Diagnostic

Testing Market

EXHIBIT 13: HPV Associated Disorders Market by Indication: 2019

Cervical Cancer: Rising Incidence & Mortality Enhances Need for

Testing

EXHIBIT 14: Number of New Cervix Uteri Cases in the World by

Region (2018)

Molecular based Tests Ingrain Roots in Blood Donor Screening

Segment

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Aging Population Drives Molecular Diagnostics Market

EXHIBIT 15: Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

EXHIBIT 16: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

