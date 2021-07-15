Worldwide Sustainable Fabrics Industry to 2026 - Featuring Lenzing, Pure Waste Textiles and TELIO Among Others

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Sustainable Fabrics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global sustainable fabrics market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global sustainable fabrics market to grow with a CAGR of 11.0% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on sustainable fabrics market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on sustainable fabrics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global sustainable fabrics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global sustainable fabrics market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Segment Covered



The global sustainable fabrics market is segmented on the basis of product type, and application.



The Global Sustainable Fabrics Market by Product Type

Organic

Regenerated

Recycled

Natural

The Global Sustainable Fabrics Market by Application

Clothing

Household & Furnishing

Medical

Others

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Lenzing AG

Pure Waste Textiles

China Bambro Textile Co., Ltd

Vivify Textiles

TELIO

Teijin Ltd

Fujian Baichuan Resources Recycling Science&TechnologyCo.Ltd

Ecological Textiles

TEXTIL SANTANDERINA, SA

Paramount Textile Mills (P) Ltd

