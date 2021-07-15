Diana Popa recognized for the innovative program Secrets of Designing Tomorrow

Târnăveni, Romania, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Diana Popa has today been recognised for the innovative program launched that opens the path for coaches, trainers and consultants to gain authority, increase their credibility in the chosen niche and get in front of millions of people. This recognition is, in part, a result of Diana’s 10 years of professional experience in control and investigation functions, and more specifically her ability of asking the right questions to make people shine on stage, combined with her innovative thinking and perseverance to show people that we are the creators of our life.

Diana, a Romanian native with a French citizenship, has been involved for more than a year in helping coaches and trainers increase their personal brand awareness by investing hundreds of hours in personal and business development with the best experts in these fields. She is constantly developing resources to help business owners increase their media presence. She opened her business at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, facing multiple challenges in developing her coaching business, be perceived as an authority on the market and gain credibility to attract clients. In response to a question on the driving force behind her success, Diana has explained how it really boiled down to her desire to help coaches and trainers who can in turn contribute to making the world a better place, helping people achieve their dreams and live the lifestyle they desire, helping those who challenge our way of living and thinking, our ability to achieve success and live the unthinkable. Her challenges in the last year showed her that the building stone of every coach, trainer and consultant is their personal brand awareness and their ability to become visible in front of thousands and millions of people.

Reflecting on the recognition Diana is quoted as saying: “ I am grateful that life put me on this path, that I had the opportunity to be challenged in every aspect of my life: from difficult partnership to financial struggles and difficult professional environment. I am grateful for these challenges…because they showed me that I can make my dreams become a reality, that I am in control of my destiny. I am grateful for having been open to see beyond the difficulties I experienced, to see the potential of learning and the ability of not making the same mistake twice.”

In a recent one-to-one interview, Diana reminisced on other past achievements, which helped build momentum towards the present day. Notably, one of the proudest was the creation of the Talk Show Secrets of Designing Tomorrow, which aims at helping thousands and millions of people with building their own destiny, improving their personal, professional and business success.

In the same interview, Diana stated her intentions for the future. The primary goal for the next 12 months, Diana states, will be to help 5000 coaches, trainers and consultants increase their personal brand awareness, gain authority and credibility in their field of expertise so that they can in turn help millions of people. Looking further ahead, the aim is to impact millions of people directly or indirectly, be recognised for her contribution to the world’s mindset and reach unprecedented levels of development in the business coaching industry.

When asked more personally about how she wants to be perceived and remembered, Diana said: “I would like people to remember that every obstacle only exists in our mind, that every problem has a solution, and that with perseverance we can achieve anything in life. To change our life we need first to change our thoughts. As Henri Ford said: “whether you think you can or can’t, you are right”. Live every minute as if it was the last one, live your life with purpose and passion, believe in your ability to inspire, take small steps and build an amazing life.”

Diana closed the interview by sharing her recommendation for anybody who wanted to follow in her footsteps, perhaps taking the achievements even further. According to Diana Popa, the key to success is having daily rituals in every life aspect. If people want better health, it all comes down to the daily routines in what we eat and how much we exercise, if people want to be happier they need to implement happiness techniques every day, if people want better financial situation the daily habits influence that as well, if people want to be fulfilled they need to live with purpose every day.

If you are a coach, trainer or consultant and wish to join the program Secrets of designing tomorrow, wish to inspire millions of people and help Diana reach her goal to improve the world’s mindset, you can find more information at mydesigntomorrow/celebrity.

Website: https://www.mydesigntomorrow.com/