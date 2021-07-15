Insights on the Diabetes Devices and Drugs Global Market to 2026 - Rapidly Changing Lifestyles are Driving Growth

Dublin, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global diabetes devices and drugs market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The report predicts the global diabetes devices and drugs market to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period from 2020-2026. The study on diabetes devices and drugs market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on diabetes devices and drugs market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global diabetes devices and drugs market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global diabetes devices and drugs market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, the Publisher's Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings



1) Drivers

The growing prevalence of diabetes due to population growth, aging, and urbanization

The rapidly changing lifestyles

Raising awareness about diabetes and diabetes management among patients

2) Restraints

Low awareness about diabetes management and monitoring devices in under-developed countries

3) Opportunities

Ongoing technological advancements and the introduction of advanced insulin delivery devices

Segment Covered



The global diabetes devices and drugs market is segmented on the basis of type, and end user.



The Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by Type

Devices

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

Test Strips

Lancets

Self-monitoring Devices

Insulin Pens

Insulin Pumps

Others

Drugs

Insulin

Oral Hypoglycaemic Agents

Non-Insulin Injectable

The Global Diabetes Devices and Drugs Market by End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Centers

Self-Care

Company Profiles



The companies covered in the report include

Novo Nordisk A/S

Ypsomed AG

Abbott Laboratories

Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG

Eli Lilly and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic PLC

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Terumo Corporation

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the diabetes devices and drugs market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the diabetes devices and drugs market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global diabetes devices and drugs market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. The Publisher's Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



