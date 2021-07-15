Global Refractories Market to Reach $30.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refractories Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092508/?utm_source=GNW

8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.2 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.4% over the period 2020-2027. Bricks & Shapes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Monolithics & Others segment is readjusted to a revised 3.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.1% CAGR



The Refractories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$17.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 1.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Drop in Steel Demand Sets Major Impact on Refractory Business

EXHIBIT 1: Steel Demand in Million Metric Tons: 2018-2021

Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in

GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Refractories Market

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term,

Inducing Weakness into Refractories Market

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the

Period June 2019 to May 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,

4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020

Revival in Construction Activity and Ensuing Demand for Iron

and Steel to Improve Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 6: Global Construction Spending (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020, & 2021

Refractories: A Prelude

Features and Benefits

Refractory Products by Form

Refractory Products by Material

Market Outlook

Regional Outlook

Key Drivers of Refractories by End-Use Sector

Monolithics to Outshine Bricks and Shapes

Non-Ferrous and Non-Metallic Applications Gain Growth

Refractory Production Landscape

EXHIBIT 7: Global Refractory Production Breakdown by Country/

Region: 2019

Competition

Global Refractories Industry in Consolidation Mode

EXHIBIT 8: Market Share of Leading Players in the World

Refractories Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Supplies and Pricing Volatilities Constrain the Refractories

Market Worldwide

Influx of New Preparation Technologies to Transform Refractory

Materials

Nanomaterials Gain Interest in Refractory Industry

Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories on Rise

Raw Materials Play an Important Role in Determining Prices

Alternative Minerals to Witness Increased Adoption as Bauxite

Supply Drops

Refractories: A Major End-Use Market for Natural Graphite

EXHIBIT 9: Major Markets for Flake Graphite Worldwide (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by End-Use Sector

Companies Test Other Regions for Mining of Graphite

EXHIBIT 10: World Natural Graphite Production (2019):

Percentage Breakdown of Production for Leading Countries

Refractory Manufacturers to Invest in Graphite Mines to Tackle

Rising Graphite Prices

Focus on New Sources of Magnesia on Rise

EXHIBIT 11: World Refractory Magnesia Demand (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Region

Kyanite and Other Related Minerals Gain Interest

Customization of Refractories Catches On

A Highly Fragmented Marketplace Benefits Raw Material Suppliers

Demand for Efficient and Durable Refractories Rises

Market Dynamics of Major End-Use Sectors

Iron & Steel

EXHIBIT 12: World Crude Steel Production (2014-2021): Volume

Output in Million Metric Tons

China Holds the Key for Future Growth of Steel Industry

Export

EXHIBIT 13: Leading Steel Exporting Countries (in Million

Metric Tons) :2019

EXHIBIT 14: Leading Steel Importing Countries (in Million

Metric Tons) : 2019

Cement

EXHIBIT 15: Leading Cement Producing Countries Worldwide (2019

): Annual Volume Output in Million Tons

Glass Manufacturing

Growth Drivers for Flat Glass Industry: On a Scale 1-10 (10 -

High Impact; 1 - Low Impact)

Ceramic Tiles



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

