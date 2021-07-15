Global Eyeglasses Market to Reach $197.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Eyeglasses Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p090623/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$197.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Lenses, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.8% CAGR and reach US$76.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Frames segment is readjusted to a revised 5.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $39.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR



The Eyeglasses market in the U.S. is estimated at US$39.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$21.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.8% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR.



Sunglasses Segment to Record 4.5% CAGR



In the global Sunglasses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$31.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$41.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.4 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5% CAGR through the analysis period.



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Eyewear Market Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

EXHIBIT 1: Percentage Change in Weekly Eye Exams, in the US,

January - August: 2020 vs 2019

EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Change in Weekly Sales of Lenses in the

US, January - August: 2020 vs 2019

COVID-19 Unleashes New Technology Era for Eye Care Industry

Heightened Focus on Safety & Hygiene Presents Lucrative Avenues

for Eyewear Brands

COVID-19 to Galvanize Transition from Contact Lenses toward

Eyeglasses

Online Sales of Eyewear Products Surge Amidst the COVID-19

Pandemic

Eyewear Retailers Bet on Virtual Try-Ons

DTC Glasses & Contacts Brands Tap Work-from-Home Trend amid

COVID-19 for Enviable Gains

Eyeglasses: An Introduction

Product Overview

Lenses

Frames

Sunglasses

Eye Health Awareness: A Critical Factor to Growth

Outlook

Prevalence of Visual Impairments Fuels Demand for Eyeglasses

Vision Facts, Figures and Opportunities

EXHIBIT 3: Number of People Requiring Vision Correction

Worldwide in Billion for the Years 2015, 2020 and 2030

EXHIBIT 4: World Population with Myopia and High Myopia in

Millions: 2000-2030

EXHIBIT 5: Number of People Affected by Select Eye Conditions:

2019

EXHIBIT 6: Percentage People with Unaddressed Presbyopia by Region

Analysis by Geographic Region

Analysis by Product Segment

Eyeglasses Continue to Face Strong Competition from Contact Lenses

EXHIBIT 7: Global Vision Correction Market Breakdown (in %) by

Category for 2020E

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 8: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global

Spectacle Lenses Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 9: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global

Spectacle Frames Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 10: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global

Sunglasses Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Popular Eyewear Trends for 2020

Rise in Myopia Rate to Benefit Demand for Eyeglasses

EXHIBIT 11: Percentage of Population with Myopia: 2000, 2010,

2020, 2030, 2040, & 2050

EXHIBIT 12: Prevalence (%) of Myopia by Region for the Years

2000, 2020 & 2050

Increased Screen Usage Among Children and Growing Risk of

Myopia to Drive Gains for Eyewear Marke

EXHIBIT 13: Digital Device Usage Among Kids, Tweens and Teens

Rise in Presbyopes Drives Demand for Progressive Eye Glasses

Increase in Digital Time Peaks the Demand for Protective Clear

Glasses

EXHIBIT 14: Share of Mobile Phones of the Total Internet Time:

2014-2020E

EXHIBIT 15: Percentage of Internet Users Using Mobile Phone

Apps by Type

EXHIBIT 16: Percentage of Time Spent on Mobile Apps by Category

for 2019

3D Printing Brings in Personalization of Eyeglasses

Advancements in Frame and Lens Technologies to Aid in

Betterment of Healthcare Provision

Innovations in Reading Glasses

Smart Glasses: An Undeniable Win Over Other Hands Free

Technologies

EXHIBIT 17: Global % Share Breakdown of Wearable AR Devices in

the Market by Form Factor

Select Recent Smart Glass Introductions/Innovations

HD Glasses Designed for a Sharper Vision

Designer Eyewear: A Hit with the Hip Crowd

Celebrity On-Screen, Off-Screen Endorsements Drive Acceptance

of Fashionable Eyewear

Innovation: Name of the Game for Industry Players

Online Exams for Vision: A New Route to Widen Reach

Sports Eyewear Market: Growing Need to Protect Vision of

Sportspersons to Fuel Demand

Sunglasses Segment Continues to Add ?Volume? for Eyeglasses Market

Innovative Designs and Innovations to Boost Sunglasses Market

Changing Lifestyle Drives Market for Sunglasses

Eye Protection Needs Fuel Demand for Plano Sunglasses

Popular-Priced Sunglasses Score Over Premium Category

Growing Popularity of Replica Sunglasses

Travel-Retail Sales of Sunglasses Continue to Grow

Customized Corrective Lenses Grow In Popularity

Premium Lens Market: On the Rise

EXHIBIT 18: Premium Lenses Market Worldwide - Penetration Rate

(%) of Photochromic Lenses in Select Countries for 2019

Progressive Lenses Gain in Popularity

Demand for Lightweight Frames on the Rise

Manufacturers Unfurl Exciting and Contemporary Frames & Lenses

for Seniors

Growing Consumer Preference for Refractive Surgical Procedures

Looms Ominously Over the Eyewear Market

Distribution Dynamics

Online Retail Growth and Digitization Trends in Eyewear industry

Accelerating Prescription Renewal, Promoting Multiple Pair

Purchase Vital for Stimulating Sales Growth

Upgrades and Multiple Purchases Fuel Growth in Developed Markets

Premiumization Trend and Affordable Luxury Aid Market Growth

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Favorable Demographic Trends Indicate Strong Market Potential

EXHIBIT 19: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Aging Population to Drive Demand for Vision Corrective Eyewear

EXHIBIT 20: World Elderly Population by Region: Percentage of

population aged 65 years or over for 2019, 2030, 2050 and 2100

Table 12: Global Population Demographics (2015 & 2050):

Percentage Breakdown of Population by Age Group - Below 40

Years and 40 Years & Above

Expanding Middle Class Population in Developing Countries

Accelerate Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 21: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035

Generation Z: An Important Demographic for Market Growth

EXHIBIT 22: Number of Hours Spent on Mobile Phones by

Generation Z, Millennials, Generation X Across Select

Countries



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Lenses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Lenses by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Lenses by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Frames by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Frames by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Frames by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Sunglasses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Sunglasses by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Sunglasses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Male by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Female by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 23: US % Change in Weekly Patient Visits to Optometric

Practices: Jan-August 2020 vs 2019

US Eye-Care Market: Key Vision Statistics

EXHIBIT 24: Vision Correction Usage Trends in the US -

Percentage of Adult Population Using Vision Correction by Type

of Vision Correction Solution

EXHIBIT 25: Percentage of American Adults Using Any Type of

Vision Correction by Age Group (2020)

EXHIBIT 26: Percentage of American Adults Using Any Type of

Vision Correction by Gender (2020

EXHIBIT 27: US Eyewear Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of

Number of Eyewear Users by Age Group

Noteworthy Trends & Growth Drivers

Need for Replacements Augurs Well

Bifocals: Edged Aside by Progressive Lenses

New Raw Materials Challenge Polycarbonate in Lens Manufacture

Frames with More Details and Eco-friendly Materials Stay in Trend

Higher Health Awareness Levels Drive Sunglass Sales

Aging Population: A Significant Market Opportunity

EXHIBIT 28: US Population Distribution by Age Group

Brick and Mortar Stores and Online Retailers Battle for Market

Share

EXHIBIT 29: Penetration Rate (%) of E-commerce Channel in the

US Prescription Frames Market for the Years 2015 & 2022

Sunglass Market

Consumer Profile

Polarized Lenses and Premium Products Drive Sunglass Sales

Evolving Market Segments Augur Well for Sunglasses Market

EXHIBIT 30: US Sunglasses Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown

of Unit Sales by Distribution Channel

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 31: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Spectacle

Lenses Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 32: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Spectacle

Frames Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 33: Market Share of Leading Players in the US

Sunglasses Market: 2019

Retail Landscape

EXHIBIT 34: Market Share of Leading Optical Retailers in the

US: 2019

US Eyeglass Brands

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product Segment -

Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male

and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Sunglasses: A Preferred Fashion Accessory among Canadians

EXHIBIT 35: Lens Purchases by Type in Canada: 2019

Eyeglass Brands in Canada

Market Analytics

Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Distribution Channels

Eyeglass Brands in Japan

Market Analytics

Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male

and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 36: Visual Correction Requirement in China (2020):

Percentage Breakdown of Population Already Using Corrective

Products, Requiring Correction, and Without Eyesight Problems

EXHIBIT 37: Percentage Breakdown of Population Requiring Vision

Correction in China by Age Group: 2011 & 2020

Fashionable Eyeglasses Make a Mark

EXHIBIT 38: Chinese Eyeglass Frames Sales by Product Category

(2019): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Volumes for Discount/

Value, Mass Market, and Luxury & Premium Frames

Competitive Scenario

Production Scenario

EXHIBIT 39: Chinese Eyeglasses Market by Scale of Enterprise:

(2020): Percentage Breakdown of Sales Revenues for Large-scale

Enterprises, Medium-scale Enterprises, and Small-scale

Enterprises

Challenges Facing Chinese Eyewear Industry

Eyeglass Brands in China

Market Analytics

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male

and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

EXHIBIT 40: Percentage Population Wearing Spectacles by

Country: 2019

Asia: Major Source for Frames and Glasses

EXHIBIT 41: Average Replacement Cycle for Frames in Europe by

Country: Germany, Spain, France, UK, and Italy

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 42: Market Share of Leading Players in Western Europe

Spectacle Lenses Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 43: Market Share of Leading Players in Western Europe

Spectacle Frames Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 44: Market Share of Leading Players in Western Europe

Sunglasses Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 45: Market Share of Leading Players in Eastern Europe

Spectacle Lenses Market: 2019

EXHIBIT 46: Market Share of Leading Players in Eastern Europe

Spectacle Frames Market: 2019

Market Analytics

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Geographic

Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Market Overview

Eyeglass Brands in France

Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: France Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: France Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 78: France 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: France Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: France Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: France 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Eyeglass Brands in Germany

Table 82: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Germany Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 86: Germany Historic Review for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Germany Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Market Overview

Eyeglass Brands in Italy

Table 91: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Italy Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 95: Italy Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 96: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Italy Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male

and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Market Overview

Competition Landscape & Distribution Dynamics

Eyeglass Brands in the UK

Market Analytics

Table 100: UK Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: UK Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product Segment -

Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 102: UK 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: UK Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Retail and Online - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 104: UK Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Distribution

Channel - Retail and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 105: UK 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 106: UK Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Gender - Male and Female - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: UK Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Gender - Male

and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: UK 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Gender -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and Female for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



SPAIN

Market Overview

Table 109: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Eyeglasses by

Product Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Spain Historic Review for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Lenses, Frames and Sunglasses Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 111: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Eyeglasses by Product

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Lenses,

Frames and Sunglasses for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



