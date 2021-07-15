Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $171.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Material Handling Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW

7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$171.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Conveying Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$50.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Trucks & Lifts segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR



In the global Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 466 Featured)



BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG

Columbus McKinnon Corp.

Crown Equipment Corp.

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Jervis B. Webb Company

Eisenmann SE

Flexlink AB

Honeywell Intelligrated

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.

Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.

Interroll Group

Jungheinrich AG

KION Group AG

Dematic Group

Liebherr Group

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.

Murata Machinery, Ltd.

SSI Schaefer

Fritz Schaefer GmbH

Fritz Schaefer GmbH Swisslog Holding AG

Toyota Industries Corp.

Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.

Viastore Systems GmbH

WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

EXHIBIT 1: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering

Negative Tide in GDP

EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021

Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term

EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered

Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business

Confidence Index (BCI) Points

Material Handling Equipment: A Review

Classification of Material Handling Equipment

Conveying Equipment

Industrial Trucks and Lifts

Hoists, Cranes, and Monorails

Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)

Other Segments

Major Application Segments

Third-party Logistics

E-Commerce & General Merchandise

F&B Manufacturing & Retail

Consumer Durables

Other Applications

End-Use Markets: Brief Overview

Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping

Agriculture

Building and Construction

Electrical & Electronic Equipment

Industrial Machinery

Postal/Express Delivery

Warehousing

Industry Overview

Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain

Growth Drivers in Nutshell

Industrial Trucks & Lifts: Most Dominant Segment

3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major

Application Markets Driving Growth

Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market

Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities

North America and Asia Command the Material Handling Equipment

Market

Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace

China Remains an Important Market

Demand for Automated MHE on Rise

Strong Focus on Worker Safety

Product innovations Hold Key to Success

Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems

Competitive Landscape

Top 10 Global Material Handling Systems Providers by Total

Revenues (2018)

Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials

Handling Solutions

Recent Market Activity

Select Mergers and Acquisitions (2016-2018)

Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model

Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations

Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move

Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players

Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019): Percentage

Breakdown of Share by Company

Conveyers Market

Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019

Cranes

Select Players in the Global Crane Market

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards

Substantial Gains

Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling

Equipment Market

EXHIBIT 5: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

The Internet of Things Gains Prominence

EXHIBIT 6: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

EXHIBIT 7: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and

2025

Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce

Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making

Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices

Mobility Devices Take Center Stage

Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway

3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain

Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems

Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial

Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors

EXHIBIT 8: Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector:

(2020)

Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain

Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities

EXHIBIT 9: Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product

Category (2020E)

e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver

Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems

Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading

Application Markets

Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B

Industry

EXHIBIT 10: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for

Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020E

Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability

Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems

Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions

Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from

Omnichannel Commerce

EXHIBIT 11: Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total

Retail Sales (2015-2021E)

Technological Advances to Propel the Industry

Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality

Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention

Voice Recognition Systems Find Way

Select Product and Application Trends

Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment

Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility

Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors

Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption

Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks

Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication

Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries

Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks

Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise

Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply

Chain Excellence

Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut

Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role

Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries

Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market

Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market

Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment

Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs

Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs

Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries

Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries

Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008

-2022

Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries

Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions

Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics

Production Units

EXHIBIT 13: Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products

Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)

EXHIBIT 14: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global

Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Conveying

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Conveying Equipment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conveying Equipment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Trucks &

Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Trucks & Lifts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks &

Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Third-party

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Third-party Logistics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Third-party Logistics

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for E-Commerce &

General Merchandise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for E-Commerce & General

Merchandise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Commerce & General

Merchandise by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for F&B Manufacturing &

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for F&B Manufacturing & Retail

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for F&B Manufacturing &

Retail by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Durables

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Consumer Durables by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Durables by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

Market Driven by Logistical Evolution

Replacement Sales to Drive Prospects

Consumers Upgrade to Smarter, Compact MHE

Expanding E-Commerce Industry: Positive Prospects for Automated

Systems

E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total Retail Sales:

(2015-2021)

Autonomous Control & Robotics Find Favor in Material Handling

Operations

Industry Witnesses Greater Adoption of AGVs

Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions

Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts

Competitive Landscape

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,

Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval

Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General

Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial

Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics,

E-Commerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail,

Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,

Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval

Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General

Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Market Overview

China Remains at Forefront of Material Handling Equipment Market

Infrastructure Investments Nurture Growth in Domestic MHE Market

Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets

China: A Fast Emerging Market for Hoists

Market Analytics

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 53: China Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,

Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval

Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General

Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

European MHE Market Holds Promising Outlook

Increasing Investments in Automating Processes Benefits

Automated MHE Market

Market Analytics

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial

Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics,

E-Commerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail,

Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial

Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 68: France Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics,

E-Commerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail,

Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Market Overview

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial

Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Material

Handling Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics,

E-Commerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail,

Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,

F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Brief Market Overview

Italian MHE Manufacturers: Global Leaders in Quality and

Customization

Market Analytics

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &

Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &

Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,

Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval

Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &

Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other

Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &

General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer

Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General

Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and

Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________