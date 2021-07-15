Global Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach $171.1 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Material Handling Equipment Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW
7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$171.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Conveying Equipment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.2% CAGR and reach US$50.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Industrial Trucks & Lifts segment is readjusted to a revised 4.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $33.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR
The Material Handling Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$33.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$34.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.
Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails Segment to Record 4.3% CAGR
In the global Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$16.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$22.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 4.5% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 466 Featured)
- BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG
- Columbus McKinnon Corp.
- Crown Equipment Corp.
- Daifuku Co., Ltd.
- Jervis B. Webb Company
- Eisenmann SE
- Flexlink AB
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.
- Hytrol Conveyor Co., Inc.
- Interroll Group
- Jungheinrich AG
- KION Group AG
- Dematic Group
- Liebherr Group
- Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc.
- Murata Machinery, Ltd.
- SSI Schaefer
Fritz Schaefer GmbH
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Toyota Industries Corp.
- Vanderlande Industries Nederland B.V.
- Viastore Systems GmbH
- WITRON Logistik + Informatik GmbH
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
EXHIBIT 1: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain
Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020
Pandemic Crisis Weakens Economic Environment, Triggering
Negative Tide in GDP
EXHIBIT 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
Industrial Activity to Remain Subdued in the Immediate Term
EXHIBIT 3: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Despite Moves to Reopen the Economy, Battered
Business Confidence Plummets to New Depths: Business
Confidence Index (BCI) Points
Material Handling Equipment: A Review
Classification of Material Handling Equipment
Conveying Equipment
Industrial Trucks and Lifts
Hoists, Cranes, and Monorails
Automated Storage and Retrieval System (AS/RS)
Other Segments
Major Application Segments
Third-party Logistics
E-Commerce & General Merchandise
F&B Manufacturing & Retail
Consumer Durables
Other Applications
End-Use Markets: Brief Overview
Aerospace, Automobile and Shipping
Agriculture
Building and Construction
Electrical & Electronic Equipment
Industrial Machinery
Postal/Express Delivery
Warehousing
Industry Overview
Material Handling Equipment: An Integral Part of Supply Chain
Growth Drivers in Nutshell
Industrial Trucks & Lifts: Most Dominant Segment
3PL, E-Commerce and F&B Manufacturing & Retail: Three Major
Application Markets Driving Growth
Impact of GDP Growth on MHE Market
Increasing Industrial & Infrastructural Activities
North America and Asia Command the Material Handling Equipment
Market
Developing Countries to Set the Growth Pace
China Remains an Important Market
Demand for Automated MHE on Rise
Strong Focus on Worker Safety
Product innovations Hold Key to Success
Urbanization Ups the Need for Efficient Order Fulfilment Systems
Competitive Landscape
Top 10 Global Material Handling Systems Providers by Total
Revenues (2018)
Vendors Adopt Acquisition Route to Offer Innovative Materials
Handling Solutions
Recent Market Activity
Select Mergers and Acquisitions (2016-2018)
Industry Witnesses a Change in Business Model
Companies Focus on New Strategies to Boost Innovations
Investment in Start-ups: Another Strategic Move
Lift Trucks Market: Leading Players
Global Industrial Lift Trucks Market (2019): Percentage
Breakdown of Share by Company
Conveyers Market
Conveyor System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019
Cranes
Select Players in the Global Crane Market
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Global Material Handling Equipment Market Heading towards
Substantial Gains
Trend towards Industry 4.0 Redefines Material Handling
Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 5: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
The Internet of Things Gains Prominence
EXHIBIT 6: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
EXHIBIT 7: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)
Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and
2025
Cloud Computing: Powering e-commerce
Predictive Analytics: Simplify Decision Making
Big Data: Helps Identify the Best WM Practices
Mobility Devices Take Center Stage
Wearable Devices: Pilot Adoption Underway
3D Printing to Transform the Supply Chain
Integration of MHE with Warehouse Management Systems
Third Party Logistics (3PL): Expanding in Industrial
Manufacturing, Retail and Wholesale Sectors
EXHIBIT 8: Global 3PL Market Revenue Share by End-Use Sector:
(2020)
Technology Tools Seek Wider Role in 3PL Domain
Expanding Retail Industry Generates Significant Opportunities
EXHIBIT 9: Global Retail Sector Revenue Share by Product
Category (2020E)
e-Commerce Emerges as New Growth Driver
Uptrend in e-Commerce Impacts Automated Conveyor Systems
Food & Beverage Manufacturing & Retail: One of the Leading
Application Markets
Growing Importance of Automation & Technology Drive MHE in F&B
Industry
EXHIBIT 10: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Billion for
Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2020E
Material Handling Market Steps Up Focus on Sustainability
Aging Workforce Drives Demand for Automated and Ergonomic Systems
Focus Intensifies on Cost-Effective MH Solutions
Traditional Supply Chain Facing Stiff Competition from
Omnichannel Commerce
EXHIBIT 11: Global e-Commerce Sales as Percentage of Total
Retail Sales (2015-2021E)
Technological Advances to Propel the Industry
Driverless Vehicles and Drones: No Longer a Distant Reality
Productivity and Safety Gain Immense Attention
Voice Recognition Systems Find Way
Select Product and Application Trends
Demand Goes Strong for Smart Conveyor Equipment
Modular Designed Conveyor Systems Add Versatility
Factors Influencing Demand for Conveyors
Automated Lift Trucks Witness Increasing Adoption
Technologies Making Their Way into Lift Trucks
Pallet Trucks Grow in Sophistication
Demand for Automated Forklifts Picks up in Emerging Countries
Industry Demand Shifts towards Electric Trucks
Adoption of Electric Drives in Cranes and Hoists on Rise
Advanced Material Handling Technologies Systems Improve Supply
Chain Excellence
Automated Material Handling Equipment Make a Cut
Unit Load Systems Seek Bigger Role
Consumption Trends in Key End Use Industries
Factors Influencing Automated Material Handling Equipment Market
Strong Contribution from North American Automated MHE Market
Advanced Robotics Impacts Automated Material Handling Equipment
Automation Initiatives of Industrial Units Spur Demand for AGVs
Advancements Lead to Expanded Opportunities for AGVs
Growth Drivers and Application Trends in Select End-Use Industries
Increasing Automation in Manufacturing Industries
Transition of Material Handling in Automobile Industry
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
EXHIBIT 12: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008
-2022
Expansion of E-Commerce & Retail Industries
Entry of Start-Ups with Warehouse Automation Solutions
Automated Systems Gain Traction in Consumer Electronics
Production Units
EXHIBIT 13: Global 1Q Sell-In Shipments of Electronic Products
Estimated in Jan-2020 Vs March 2020 (In Million Units)
EXHIBIT 14: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,
1Q2020 & 2Q2020
Rising Adoption of Automated Systems to Boost Global
Pharmaceutical Material Handling Equipment Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Conveying
Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Conveying Equipment by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Conveying Equipment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial Trucks &
Lifts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Industrial Trucks & Lifts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial Trucks &
Lifts by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Segments by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Third-party
Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Third-party Logistics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Third-party Logistics
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for E-Commerce &
General Merchandise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for E-Commerce & General
Merchandise by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for E-Commerce & General
Merchandise by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for F&B Manufacturing &
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for F&B Manufacturing & Retail
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for F&B Manufacturing &
Retail by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer Durables
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Consumer Durables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Consumer Durables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Market Driven by Logistical Evolution
Replacement Sales to Drive Prospects
Consumers Upgrade to Smarter, Compact MHE
Expanding E-Commerce Industry: Positive Prospects for Automated
Systems
E-Commerce Retail Sales in the US as % of Total Retail Sales:
(2015-2021)
Autonomous Control & Robotics Find Favor in Material Handling
Operations
Industry Witnesses Greater Adoption of AGVs
Focus Heightens on Sustainable Solutions
Demand on Rise for Electric Forklifts
Competitive Landscape
Market Analytics
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &
Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,
Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General
Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,
F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Material
Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial
Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &
Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Material
Handling Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics,
E-Commerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,
F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &
Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,
Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General
Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,
F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
China Remains at Forefront of Material Handling Equipment Market
Infrastructure Investments Nurture Growth in Domestic MHE Market
Chinese Forklift Manufacturers Aim for Overseas Markets
China: A Fast Emerging Market for Hoists
Market Analytics
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &
Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,
Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General
Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,
F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Overview
European MHE Market Holds Promising Outlook
Increasing Investments in Automating Processes Benefits
Automated MHE Market
Market Analytics
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Material
Handling Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Material
Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial
Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &
Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Material
Handling Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics,
E-Commerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,
F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for Material
Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial
Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &
Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Material
Handling Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics,
E-Commerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,
F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Market Overview
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Material
Handling Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial
Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &
Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Material
Handling Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics,
E-Commerce & General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail,
Consumer Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General Merchandise,
F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Brief Market Overview
Italian MHE Manufacturers: Global Leaders in Quality and
Customization
Market Analytics
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks &
Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage &
Retrieval Systems and Other Segments - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Segment - Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts,
Hoists, Cranes, & Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval
Systems and Other Segments Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling
Equipment by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Conveying Equipment, Industrial Trucks & Lifts, Hoists, Cranes, &
Monorails, Automated Storage & Retrieval Systems and Other
Segments for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling
Equipment by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce &
General Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer
Durables and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment
by Application - Third-party Logistics, E-Commerce & General
Merchandise, F&B Manufacturing & Retail, Consumer Durables and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p087328/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________