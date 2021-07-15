Global Private Tutoring Market to Reach $201.8 Billion by 2026

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Private Tutoring Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552740/?utm_source=GNW

Ever-rising population, increasing need for education, growing number of schools, colleges, and universities, and subsequent rise in student admissions across the world and growing competition and need to excel continue to drive the demand for private tutoring. Continuous developments is also being witnessed in the areas of adult learning, as seen in the increased participation and diversification of tertiary education as well as wider prevalence of attaining education through distance learning. Rising employment opportunities in the high-tech, manufacturing, and medical sectors are resulting in growing demand for certification courses. With the entry of numerous private schools, there has been an increase in competition among schools to improve academic performance, as a result of which there is strong demand for private tutoring. A growing number of schools are investing in e-learning tools and technologies to enhance their teaching experience.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Private Tutoring estimated at US$123.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$201.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period. Blended, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.4% CAGR and reach US$81 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online segment is readjusted to a revised 11.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Online tutoring is emerging as a popular form of private tuitions for students across the world, largely due to the convenience and multi-utility features of the medium. The increasing number of nuclear households and growing number of dual income families implies that parents find little time to spend on their children`s education. The need for supplemental education is also increasing in view of the intensifying competition faced by students in gaining entrance into schools and colleges of their choice. Also, the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in unprecedented surge in adoption of online/ remote classes. Parents are increasingly turning to online tutors to keep their children motivated and help them get one-on-one attention.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $56.5 Billion by 2026



The Private Tutoring market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.9 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$56.5 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.1% and 6.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.4% CAGR. Popularity of supplementary education is on rise in both advanced as well as developing countries. In most countries competitive entrance examinations are critical for gaining admission into leading universities and colleges. Another factor driving the private tutoring industry is the growing student population in schools and colleges and lack of adequate funding and teaching staff, especially in in developing countries, which compels students to seek additional knowledge and competence through private tuitions.

Select Competitors (Total 100 Featured)



Ambow Education Holding Ltd.

A Plus-All Subjects Tutoring, Inc.

Building Educated Leaders For Life

C2 Education Centers, Inc.

Chegg, Inc.

Club Z!, Inc.

Daekyo Co., Ltd.

Educomp Solutions Ltd.

Fleet Education Services Limited

Huntington Learning Centers, Inc.

JEI Learning Centers

Kaplan, Inc.

Kumon Institute of Education Co., Ltd.

Mandarin House

Mathnasium LLC

New Oriental Education and Technology Group

Sylvan Learning Inc.

The Princeton Review

TAL Education Group

Tutor Doctor

Tutor.com, Inc.

TutorMe.com, Inc.

Tutoring Club, Inc.

Tutors in China

Varsity Tutors LLC

Xueda Education Group

ZGS Bildungs-GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552740/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Changing Face of Education Amid COVID-19

EXHIBIT 1: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select

Countries: June 2020

EXHIBIT 2: Number of Students Impacted by COVID-19 in Select

Countries: Feb2020-Mar2020

School Closures Amid COVID-19 Prompt Boom in Online Private

Tutoring

EXHIBIT 3: Number of Online Educational Users in China:

December 2016 - March 2020

Remote Learning during COVID-19 Emerges as Promising Trend in

Video Conferencing Market

Private Tutoring: A Prelude

Benefits of Private Tutoring

Concerns and Issues

Global Education Sector: Key Statistics

EXHIBIT 4: Global Educational Expenditure (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown by Region

EXHIBIT 5: Global Educational Expenditure (2019): Percentage

Share Breakdown by Sub Sector

EXHIBIT 6: Global Education Expenditure in Primary and Junior

High Schools (2019): Expenditure on Education (as % of

Household Income) for Select Key Countries

EXHIBIT 7: Global Educational Institutions Expenditure (2017):

Percentage Breakdown (as % of GDP) for Select Countries

Outlook

Factors Influencing Private Tutoring

Online Tutoring Emerges as Popular form of Private Tuitions

Challenges Faced by Online Tutoring

Competition

Recent Industry Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Private Tutoring Industry Continues to Attract Investors

Growing Emphasis on STEM Education Continues to Drive Growth

EXHIBIT 8: Top 10 STEM Occupations in the US by Number of

Employees (in ’000): 2019

EXHIBIT 9: Employment Growth in STEM Occupations in Australia:

Feb 2015-August 2019

EXHIBIT 10: Employment in STEM Occupations in the US (in 000):

2019 Vs 2029

Growing Competition to Excel in Entrance Examination Continues

Drive Demand for Private Tutoring

Growing Student Population Benefits Online Tutoring

EXHIBIT 11: Burgeoning World Student Population Expands the

Addressable Market Opportunity for e-Learning Technologies:

Student Population (In Million) in Select Countries Worldwide

for the Year 2019E

Growing Demand for Private Tutoring for Language Learning

Technology Advancements in the Private Tutoring Space

New Intelligent Tutoring Systems Developed through AI

Advances in Artificial Intelligence Drives Adaptive and

Personalized eLearning

EXHIBIT 12: Commercialization of AI Technology Boosts Use of AI

in e-Learning: Global Market for Market In US$ Billion for

2018, 2020, 2022, and 2024

M-Tutoring: An Expanding Platform

Location Agnostic Interactive and Synchronous Learning

Accelerates the Shift Towards Web Conferencing in Education

Sector

As Physical Classes Become Virtual Amid the Pandemic, Remote

Education Pushes Reliance on High Speed Internet

Bandwidth: An Important Prerequisite for Online Education

EXHIBIT 8: Planning for More Robust Connectivity in the Coming

Era of eLearning to Spur Opportunities for FTTH: Global

Opportunity for e-Learning (In US$ Billion) for the Years

2021, 2023 & 2025

5G Technology to Boost adoption

EXHIBIT 13: Breakdown of Network Latency (in Milliseconds) by

Network Type

EXHIBIT 14: Global Smartphone Subscription Breakdown by

Technology: 2019 and 2025

Covid-19: An Inflection Point for Online Education

Favorable Demographics Strengthen Growth in the Private

Tutoring Sector

EXHIBIT 15: Global (0-14 Years) Population by Country (2019)

EXHIBIT 16: Global Youth Population (in Millions) Between the

Age of 15 to 24 Years by Geographic Region: 2017 & 2050



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Blended by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Blended by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Blended by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Online by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Online by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Online by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for College Students

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for College Students by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for College Students by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for High School

Students by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for High School Students by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for High School Students by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Middle School

Students by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Middle School Students by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Middle School Students

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Primary School

Students by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Primary School Students by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Primary School Students

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Preschool

Children by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Preschool Children by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Preschool Children by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Overview

E-Tutoring Gains Traction in the Era of COVID-19 Pandemic

The Pandemic Aids E-Tutoring Further Establish itself as an

Attractive Outsourcing Opportunity

Educational Services Market Opens New Avenues for Franchisees

Opportunities in Home Schooling Vertical

Migrant Population Inflate Overall Demand

Challenges in Store

Lack of Recognition of Private Tutoring As a Professional

Expertise

Demand and Supply Imbalances

Competitive Scenario

Market Analytics

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring by

Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and Online

for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Private Tutoring by End-Use -

College Students, High School Students, Middle School Students,

Primary School Students and Preschool Children Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CANADA

An Insight into Private Tutoring Industry

Rise in Migrant Population Drives Demand

Market Analytics

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Market Overview

Market Analytics

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Private Tutoring by End-Use -

College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Market Overview

After-School Tutoring

EXHIBIT 17: China K-12 After School Education Services Market

(2019): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for School

Subjects and Language Training

Post-Secondary Market

K-12 Tutoring

Market Restraints

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 18: K-12 Private Tutoring Market in China (2019):

Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues by Leading Players

EXHIBIT 19: Leading Players in Offline K-12 Tutoring Market

Chinese EdTech Startups Benefit During the COVID-19 Crisis

Market Analytics

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Private Tutoring by End-Use -

College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Overview

COVID-19 Crisis Amplifies the Online Tutoring Volumes

Increase in Demand for Online Tutoring

Market Analytics

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,

Russia, Greece and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia,

Greece and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, Greece and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Private

Tutoring by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Private

Tutoring by End-Use - College Students, High School Students,

Middle School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool

Children - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Private Tutoring by End-Use -

College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

A Significant Market for Tutors

Increase in Demand for Online Tutoring

Market Analytics

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring by

Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by Type -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and Online for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Private Tutoring by End-Use -

College Students, High School Students, Middle School Students,

Primary School Students and Preschool Children Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Private Tutoring by End-Use -

College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027

GREECE

Table 94: Greece Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Greece Historic Review for Private Tutoring by Type -

Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Greece 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Blended and

Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: Greece Current & Future Analysis for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: Greece Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Greece 15-Year Perspective for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for College

Students, High School Students, Middle School Students, Primary

School Students and Preschool Children for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

BRIEF OVERVIEW OF PRIVATE TUTORING IN SELECT MARKETS

Poland

Turkey

Market Analytics

Table 100: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Private

Tutoring by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Private Tutoring

by Type - Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Private

Tutoring by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Blended and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Private

Tutoring by End-Use - College Students, High School Students,

Middle School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool

Children - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Private Tutoring

by End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle

School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Private

Tutoring by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

College Students, High School Students, Middle School Students,

Primary School Students and Preschool Children for the Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Asia-Pacific: High Demand for Private Tuitions

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Private

Tutoring by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Private

Tutoring by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Private

Tutoring by Type - Blended and Online - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

Type - Blended and Online Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 111: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Private

Tutoring by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Blended and Online for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Private

Tutoring by End-Use - College Students, High School Students,

Middle School Students, Primary School Students and Preschool

Children - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Private Tutoring by

End-Use - College Students, High School Students, Middle School

Students, Primary School Students and Preschool Children

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



