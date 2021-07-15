Global cold storage market valuation to surpass USD 260 billion by 2027

Selbyville, Delaware , July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to experts, global cold storage market size was worth USD 107.18 billion in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 13.5% over 2021-2027, amassing a valuation of USD 260.07 billion by the end of the forecast period.

The report further offers a definitive study on both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this business sphere to enable readers to make well-informed business decisions for the future. It carefully crafts information pertaining to various industry segmentations, including application scope, construction type, and regional divisions.

Besides, the research literature incorporates a record of the competitive developments and notable collaborations in the industry. It profiles all the leading companies and highlights available investment opportunities for stakeholders to ensure massive returns in the upcoming years.

Mandatory environmental auditing, adoption of low-carbon design, and innovative cold storage constructions are primary factors driving the industry growth. Moreover, increasing IT expenditure on cold storage logistics is also propelling overall market remuneration. Notably, Statista reported that spending on cold chain logistics, packaging, and transport in North America stood at USD 3.7 billion in 2018.

Additionally, accelerated expansion of food retail chains across major regions will create several new opportunities for businesses operating in this domain.

For those unversed, cold storage is a method for storing commodities in an environment below the outdoor temperature to ensure optimum preservation.

Despite the positive industry outlook, lack of proper infrastructure and high initial investment requirements are likely to pose as challenges, barricading revenue inflow.

Market segmentation overview:

Based on construction type, global cold storage market is classified into production stores, bulk storage, and ports. By application ambit, the industry segmentation comprises dairy, fruits & vegetables, processed food, fish, meat & seafood, and pharmaceuticals.

Geographical scope:

On the regional front, the business intelligence report elaborates on the expansion opportunities available across North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Spain, ROE), Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, South Korea, Japan), and Latin America (Brazil, Mexico).

As per estimates, Europe currently captures a substantial market share due to increasing adoption of agricultural farming, rapid technological advancements, and considerable presence of food warehousing facilities.

Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific industry is projected to register a notable growth rate over the forecast period 2021-2027. This can be ascribed to burgeoning demand for high yield of crops and subsequent requirements for long-term preservation facilities.

Global Cold Storage Market, By Construction Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Production Stores

Bulk Storage

Ports





Global Cold Storage Market, By Application Ambit (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Dairy

Fruits & Vegetables

Processed Food

Fish, Meat & Seafood

Pharmaceuticals





Global Cold Storage Market, Geographical Landscape (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Italy

France

Germany

Spain

ROE





Asia Pacific

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Japan

RoAPAC





Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Rest of the World

Global Cold Storage Market, Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Kloosterboer Logistics B.V.

Henningsen Cold Storage Co.

Gulf Drug LLC

Cloverleaf Cold Storage Co.

Barloworld Ltd.

Burris Logistics

Agro Merchants Group LLC

Al Rai Logistica K.S.C

AmeriCold Logistics LLC

Lineage Logistics Holding LLC

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Cold storage Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Cold storage Market, by Construction Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Cold storage Market, by Application, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Cold storage Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Cold storage Market Dynamics

3.1. Cold storage Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Low-carbon design, environmental auditing, and crafty construction of cold storage

3.1.1.2. Increasing IT spending in cold storage logistics

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.2.1. High initial investment and lack of infrastructure

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Expansion of food retail chains

Chapter 4. Global Cold storage Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Global Cold storage Market, by Construction Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Cold storage Market by Construction Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Cold storage Market Estimates & Forecasts by Construction Type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Cold storage Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Bulk storage

5.4.2. Production stores

5.4.3. Ports

Chapter 6. Global Cold storage Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Cold storage Market by Application, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Cold storage Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cold storage Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Fruits & vegetables

6.4.2. Dairy

6.4.3. Fish, meat & seafood

6.4.4. Processed food

6.4.5. Pharmaceuticals

Chapter 7. Global Cold storage Market, Regional Analysis

