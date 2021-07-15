Automation Testing Market Trends 2021 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2026: Graphical Research

Pune, India, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The global automation testing market size is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, thanks to rise in the demand for industrial automation. Since the advent of advanced technologies like robotics and IoT, organizations have found new and smart ways to complete daily activities across units.

The top trends that will bolster the development of automation testing market are mentioned below:

Smart home devices demand expands North America market:

North America automation testing market size will reach a valuation of around $18 billion by 2026. One of the major reasons for this is rise in the demand for advanced home devices like smart TVs, connected home appliances, service robots and smart speakers. All these use automation technology to a great extent and possess high-end software, sensors and chipsets that raise the efficiency of their performance.

According to a report released by the Consumer Technology Association in 2020, almost 69% of U.S. households use at least one smart technology device. Technologies like IoT are being increasingly adopted in the making of these devices which will increase the application scope of them as well.

Regression automation testing increases in North America:

The regression testing segment will register 20% CAGR through 2026. This form of testing will gain popularity in mobile-based applications as they play an important role in improving the performance of the product. Regression testing involves resolving complex issues like errors and bugs found in the general functioning of an application.

There are many companies that are increasing their investments towards regression testing to cater to the rapid demand from mobile manufacturers. In September 2019, U.S. based company Appvance introduced an all-new AI test generator for mobile applications like Android, iOS, and hybrid. It includes regression and smoke testing to improve the performance of the software installed in smartphones.

U.S. automation testing market could grow significantly in the future:

U.S. market is anticipated to expand at a notable rate and will record a CAGR of 17.5% through 2020-2026. A major reason for this is attributed to the strong presence of software and IT companies like Amdocs, Cognizant and HP Enterprise Development LP. These firms are investing large amounts of money in conducting various research and development programs to come up with automation solutions that will make their overall operations far easier and convenient.

Organizations like Cginiti and Astegic are constantly introducing innovations in various software and testing solutions like DevOps, thereby creating good opportunities of progress for regional market.

Digitization will foster Asia Pacific market:

Asia Pacific automation testing market size will cross $8.5 billion by 2026. The main reason for this is rise in the number of government initiatives to support digitization across industries. The aim of these schemes is to automate all the business processes which will help in generating more profits and will even increase the overall productivity of the firm.

Digital technologies are seeing a major spike in demand among end-user industries which will play an important role in increasing the use of automation testing. This will help in enhancing the customer experience by transforming the digital interface and making it more user-friendly.

API testing in smart devices can drive APAC market trends:

Application Programming Interface (API) testing segment is expected to record around 14% CAGR through 2026. One of the main reasons for this is the rising need for API testing in IoT-based smart home devices. Internet of Things (IoT) is an advanced technology that is garnering a lot of demand from end-users across several industries. According to a report by the GSMA, Asia Pacific alone recorded nearly 5 billion IoT connections and this figure is projected to go up to 12 billion by the year 2025.

API is a popular form of testing that involves testing a software application to know whether it meets the desired expectations with regards to its functionality, reliability, security and performance. Since IoT connections are increasing at such a fast pace, the demand for API testing will grow substantially as well.

Automation testing finds high use in APAC automotive industry:

APAC automation testing market share from automotive application will record a CAGR of more than 15% through 2026. Vehicle safety has become a primary cause of concern for many customers, and they prefer to buy automobiles that provide maximum safety to the driver. This has given rise to the implementation of infotainment systems like instrument clusters, touchscreen displays, telematics control units and many others.

These systems collect critical data from vehicles for different purposes and it is important for this information to be accurate and highly reliable to improve the overall safety of vehicles. It will increase the demand for automation testing services to ensure that these systems are properly functioning.

Role of automation testing in Europe services sector:

Europe automation testing market will become worth nearly $6.5 billion by 2026. Automation testing will find high demand in the services segment. Advisory, consulting, support & maintenance, planning & development, implementation and managed are a major part of the services industry. Managed services provide end-to-end Quality Assurance (QA) resources, deliveries and release program management to clients. This will be of immense help to various companies as they can increase their focus on creating high-end products and enhance their core business activities.

Europe BFSI sector will use automation testing solutions:

The BFSI sector will register 11.5% CAGR through 2026. One of the major reasons for this is the increasing percentage of the population focusing on digital banking for varied purposes like deposits, fund transfers, loan approval and money withdrawals. It will raise the demand for conducting automation testing in mobile and online banking applications. Revolut, Monzo, N26 and Monese are some of the digital banking applications that are widely used in the region.

Mobile wallets are gaining wide popularity among end-users and are being used for financial transactions in London, Germany and other countries. This is another factor that will increase the demand for automation to improve their capabilities.

