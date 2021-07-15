Global Heat Exchangers Market to Reach $23.2 Billion by 2027

New York, July 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Heat Exchangers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p098251/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Shell & Tube Heat Exchangers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cooling Towers segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.4% CAGR
The Heat Exchangers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 3.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.
Air Coolers Segment to Record 3.6% CAGR
In the global Air Coolers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.3 Billion by the year 2027.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
COVID-19 Outbreak Poised to Dent Market Prospects in the
Immediate Term
Prevailing Weak Global Economic Environment & Negative Tide in
GDP Forecasts Strongly Discourage the Heat Exchangers Market
in Short Term
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, annual
% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021
EXHIBIT 2: As One of the Most Closely Watched Economic
Indicators, the PMI Growth Movement Keeps the Industry on the
Edge With Anxious Anticipation: Global PMI Index Points for
the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
EXHIBIT 3: Business Climate Indicator in the Euro Area for the
Period June 2019 to May 2020
EXHIBIT 4: Business Confidence Index (BCI) Points for 3Q 2019,
4Q 2019, 1Q 2020, & 2Q 2020
Heat Exchangers and Boilers to Play Crucial Role amid COVID-19
Pandemic
An Introduction to Heat Exchangers
Product Groups
Product Types and Segments
End-Use Market: A Brief Note
Key End-Use Industries for Heat Exchangers
Heat Exchangers: The Most Important & Ubiquitous Process
Equipment in Industries
Global Heat Exchangers Market: Overview and Outlook
Playing Instrumental Role in Numerous Industries
Sophisticated Design Options for next-Generation, Eco-Friendly
Heat Exchangers
3D Printing Unfolds Exciting Design Opportunities for Heat
Exchangers
Segment Overview: Growing Need for Advanced Equipment Augurs
Well for Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market
Strong Demand from End-Use Verticals Enables Heat Exchanger
Market to Maintain Positive Trajectory in Long Term
Chemical Industry Commands Major Share
Oil & Gas Remains Major Application Segment for Heat Exchangers
Regional Analysis: Europe Secures Commanding Position in Global
Heat Exchanger Market
EXHIBIT 5: World Heat Exchangers Market (2020 & 2027):
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing
Regions
EXHIBIT 6: World Heat Exchangers Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Rest of World, USA, Canada, Europe, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 7: Leading Players in the Global Plate Heat Exchangers
Market (2020): Percentage Share Breakdown of Revenues for Alfa
Laval and Others
EXHIBIT 8: Leading Players in the Global Compact Heat
Exchangers Market (2020): Percentage Value Breakdown by
Company
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Focus on Energy Efficiency in Modern Industrial
Environments to Rev Up Opportunities for Heat Exchangers
EXHIBIT 9: Growing Popularity of Energy Audits to Help Identify
Saving Opportunities & the Resulting Increased Spending on
Energy Efficiency to Benefit Demand for Energy Efficient Heat
Exchangers: Global Investments in Energy Efficiency (In US$
Billion) for the Years 2016 and 2019 by Region
EXHIBIT 10: Undeniable Productivity Benefits of Industrial
Energy Efficiency Measures to Spur the Commercial Value of
Energy Efficient Heat Exchangers: Global Investments in
Energy Efficiency (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2016 and
2019 by Industry
Energy Efficiency & Cost Savings Step Up Market Opportunities
for Compact Heat Exchangers
Energy Efficiency Benefits Drive Migration from Shell & Tube to
Plate Heat Exchangers
Despite Slowdown in Demand, Chemical Industry to Remain the
Dominant Consumer of Heat Exchangers
EXHIBIT 11: Projected Stability in Capital Spending in the
Chemical Industry Provides Opportunities for New and
Replacement Demand for Heat Exchangers: CAPEX in the World
Chemical Industry (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2021
and 2023
EXHIBIT 12: World Chemical Industry Revenues (in %) by Segment
for the Year 2021
Critical Role of Heat Exchangers in the Power Generation/
Utilities Sector Augurs Well
Continued Dominance of Coal & Move to Clean Coal Technologies
to Drive the Importance of Heat Exchangers in Enabling Plant
Efficiency & Emission Reduction
EXHIBIT 13: Focus on Heat Recovery & Utilization of Sensible
and Latent Heat from Flue Gas to Drive the Value of Heat
Exchangers in Coal Fired Power Plants Against the Backdrop of
Robust Outlook for Clean Coal Power: Global Thermal Power
Generated from Coal (In Billion Kilowatt-hours) by Region
for the Years 2018 and 2024
Focus on Renewable Energy: A Double Win for Heat Exchangers in
the Energy Sector
EXHIBIT 14: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable
Energy Sources in Select Countries
EXHIBIT 15: Leading Countries with Renewable Energy as % of
total Energy
EXHIBIT 16: Robust Outlook for Renewables to Echo Downstream
Into the Heat Exchangers Market: World Renewable Energy
Production (In Billion Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for
the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Expected Revival of Nuclear Energy to Drive Opportunities in
the Heat Exchangers Market
EXHIBIT 17: With Over 500 Operational & Under Construction
Nuclear Reactors, Demand for Heat Exchangers in Nuclear Power
Plants is Poised for Growth in the Medium to Long Term
Period: Global Number of Nuclear Reactors in Operation &
Under Construction (In Units) by Geographic Region for the
Year 2018
Wild Oil Prices Bring the Pain Back to the O&G Industry But
Spurs the Emphasis on Productivity, Capital Efficiency &
Ability to Break-Even at the Lowest Price
EXHIBIT 18: As Oil Companies Scramble to be Better Prepared for
the Next Price Crash, Innovative Heat Exchangers Capable of
Providing Value Via Production Improvements & Efficiencies
Will be the Only Ones to Gain in the Volatile Market
Environment: Global Prices of Brent Crude (In US$ Per
Barrel) for the Years 2012 through 2021
Structural Shocks & the Ensuing Permanent Break in Oil Prices
to Push Demand for Underwater Heat Exchangers Further Beyond
2020
Medley of Factors Dole Out Challenges & Opportunities in Equal
Measure for the Global Oil Refining Market
EXHIBIT 19: With Growth Skewed Towards Alternative Liquid
Fuels, Oil Refineries Face a High Risk Exposure as the Oil
Shake Up Marks the Transition Towards a Low Carbon Economy:
Global Liquid Fuel Cumulative Demand Growth (In ?000 Barrels
per Day) by Type for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
Healthy Market for Processed Food to Benefit Demand for Heat
Exchangers in the Food Processing Sector
EXHIBIT 20: As the Hidden Workhorses of Heating and Cooling in
the Food & Beverage Industry, Demand for Heat Exchangers
Benefits from the Growing Demand for Packaged Food: World
Retail Market for Food & Beverages (in US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2019 & 2023
Stringent Wastewater Treatment Laws Provide Fertile Ground for
Heat Exchanger Sales
EXHIBIT 21: Growing Industrial Effluent Discharge Coupled With
the Massive Water Reuse Opportunity Provided by the Emerging
Circular Economy Offers Lucrative Opportunities for Heat
Exchangers in the Wastewater Treatment Industry: Volume of
Industrial Wastewater Generated in the U.S & Europe (In 000
m3 (Cubic Meters)) for the Year 2018
Shortage of Freshwater Spurs Land Based Use of Seawater Heat
Exchangers
EXHIBIT 22: Declining Freshwater Availability Throws the
Technology Focus on Seawater Heat Exchangers: Per Capita
Availability of Water in Select Countries (In ’000 m3) for
Years 1975, 2000 & 2025
Water Shortages to Drive Demand for Air Coolers
Heat Exchangers Find Increased Acceptance in Marine Industry
Heat Exchangers Remain Critical Elements of Modern Data Centers
Mining Industry Trends Continue to Discourage Heat Exchangers
Market
EXHIBIT 23: Labor Presents the Most Significant Downside Risk
for the Mining Industry in the Form of Increased Production
Costs: Production Cost Breakdown of Mining Projects (In %)
for the Year 2020
Innovations in Cooling Tower Design and Technology Crucial to
Future Market Growth
Supportive Innovative Technologies of Heat Exchangers
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Makes Its Revolutionary Presence
Felt in the Heat Exchangers Market
EXHIBIT 24: Growing Prominence of Robotic & Intelligent Process
Automation in the Era of Smart Factories to Drive the
Commercial Value of AI Based Heat Exchanger Control &
Monitoring: Global Spending on Robotic Process Automation &
Intelligent Process Automation (In US$ Million) for the
Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
Next-generation Factory Assembled Cooling Towers to Positively
Impact Bottom Line of HVAC and Industrial Processes
Advancements in Plume Abatement Technologies and Drift
Eliminators Address Environmental Concerns and Drive Healthy
Demand
New Design and Material Innovations Increase Cooling Efficiency
Innovation in Heat Exchanger Flow Patterns, Fins & Grooves
Infuse Vigor in the Market
R&D Focus on Material Science Helps Leverage Benefits of Newer
Raw Materials
Select Innovations
Focus on Intelligent Maintenance & Continuous Monitoring of
Heat Exchangers Drives Opportunities for Replacement Demand
A Note on Industry Standards and Codes
Duct Cleaning and Air Conditioning Do Not Affect COVID-19
Transmission
Issues & Challenges
F-Gas Regulations
Low Awareness about Benefits of Building Energy Efficiency
Pricing and Distribution
Pricing Behavior by Product Segment
Steel as Raw Material Dominates
Pricing Behavior by End-Use Segment
